Nikki Garcia Preparing to Divorce Artem Chigvintsev After His Arrest: Report

“Dancing with the Stars” couple Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev may not remain married for much longer, according to a new report from TMZ.

On August 29, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chigvintsev after receiving a domestic violence call, according to TMZ. On September 3, TMZ reported that they were told by insiders that Garcia intends to divorce Chigvintsev.

Nikki Garcia Started Looking for Legal Representation, Insiders Claim

TMZ indicates they spoke with insiders close to the couple. Sources told TMZ that Garcia began looking for an attorney the day after Chigvintsev’s arrest. The insiders told the media outlet Garcia intends to file for divorce from Chigvintsev.

On September 2, Garcia appeared at an event in Las Vegas that was scheduled before the Napa incident. As TMZ shared, she did not wear her wedding ring during the event. The outlet indicates she “has not been wearing her wedding ring since the incident.”

In addition, TMZ reports that Chigvintsev is currently staying at a friend’s home, rather than the home he shared with Garcia and their son Matteo.

Fans Have Had Lots to Say About the Couple’s Situation

People have been quite vocal online about the situation involving Chigvintsev and Garcia. Many specific details about what went down during the altercation remain private for now. However, that hasn’t stopped people from criticizing both Garcia and Chigvintsev.

“You deserve better Nikki,” one fan wrote on the TMZ Instagram post about the potential divorce.

“She doesn’t have any other option. She stays after his arrest it hurts her public image. She won’t let that happen,” one commenter speculated regarding Garcia potentially pursuing a divorce.

“Divorce her!!!! She is no bueno for you art,” countered another Instagram user.

“Artem was so sweet and kind honestly this is all Nikki she needed to heal! Very unfortunate,” read someone else’s comment.

“Maybe we should all stop talking about a relationship we know nothing about,” suggested a different commenter.

“She constantly was on him for something. They never should’ve been together because she always was trying to control him,” declared a separate critic.

Artem Chigvintsev & Garcia Had Just Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Days before Chigvintsev’s arrest, both he and Garcia took to their Instagram pages to post about their wedding anniversary.

Chigvintsev’s August 26 post included two photos from the couple’s wedding. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out (sic) you You are my everything ❤️.”

The same day, Garcia shared a video and song lyrics on her Instagram page. She quoted lyrics from Haley Reinhart’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and played the song over a montage of highlights from the couple’s lives together.

Garcia wrote, “This song is our love story.” She continued, “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God.”

She explained she had worried her feelings grew too strong, too quickly. Once she heard that song, however, “That’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

While the comment section on Garcia’s post is still open, Chigvintsev’s is not.

“Seeing [these] posts after hearing about his arrest is so sad… hope she and matteo are safe and okay,” one fan noted on Garcia’s anniversary post.