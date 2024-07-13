DWTS Alum Posts Group Picture With Pro’s Ex-Husband

Season 25 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Garcia hung out with Matthew Lawrence for a show at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Lawrence was previously married to former DWTS pro, Cheryl Burke.

“What a night!! Last night was SO FUN!!! Incredible crowd, incredible guests, incredible energy!!! Truly an unforgettable evening at The Bourbon Room,” Garcia captioned an Instagram post on June 28.

The Lawrence brothers (including season 3 alum Joey Lawrence) had a scheduled appearance with Nikki Garcia and her sister, Brie Garcia, as part of the Moms Gone Wild Tour. The show is a live version of the twins’ popular podcast.

Burke and Matthew Lawrence split in 2022, three years after tying the knot. The exact reason for their split is unclear, but Burke said that money played a part.

“I learned that you can’t buy love. I tried to not obviously, I didn’t buy my ex-husband, but, like, I definitely would say I was the breadwinner. Like, I supported us, and I don’t think it’s black and white. It’s like, it made me feel good, but then it didn’t necessarily make the relationship good,” she said on an April 2024 episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

It’s unclear if Nikki Garcia is friends with Burke.

Nikki Garcia Previously Announced That the Lawrence Brothers Would Be Making an Appearance on the ‘Moms Gone Wild’ Tour

Nikki and Brie Garcia were really looking forward to having the Lawrence brothers on tour with them.

“So excited to announce that we will be having @realbrittbaker joining us on stage tomorrow night at the @bourbonroomhollywood to take on The Lawrence Brothers!! This show is going to be soooo [fire] & soooo fun!!! Hope these brothers can handle us!!” Nikki Garcia captioned a post on June 26.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments section, but most were just focused on the twins.

“Love watching these two beautiful ladies,” one person wrote.

“Lovely to see you both in the same room/frame again,” someone else added.

“You two are everything. Enjoy the #BourbonRoom #LAGetItGirls,” a third comment read.

Nikki Garcia & Brie Garcia’s Husbands Were Guests on Another Tour Stop

On June 28, the husbands joined the tour for a special night.

“The Moms Gone Wild Tour has some special guests @bryanldanielson and myself,” DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev captioned an Instagram post in June. He and Bryan Danielson, who have made appearances on the podcast, were on-hand for the show in San Francisco.

Overall, fans love when Chigvintsev and Danielson join their wives for some deep talks. Not only are they often requested by fans, but some think that the guys should start a podcast of their own.

“Love those guys!!!!! They should podcast more often,” one person commented on Instagram.

“We need more of these two on the pod at least once a month,” another fan said.

“Great episode!!! They need their own podcast together,” a third comment read.

“I listened last night and I loved it. They were both so good,” a fourth Instagram user added.

