Nikki Garcia Details Fight With Artem Chigvintsev in Court Docs: Report

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nikki Garcia and her estranged husband, former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev, have navigated another chapter in their intense split. According to TMZ on October 3, Garcia requested a restraining order and the media outlet indicates the order was granted.

TMZ reviewed the court filing and shared new details about the August 29 incident at the pair’s home in Napa. TMZ reported that Garcia filed a sworn declaration that contained specifics about what happened with Chigvintsev on August 29.

According to Garcia, TMZ reported, Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.”

Nikki Garcia Indicated the Fight Started Over Son Matteo’s English Muffin

According to TMZ, Garcia’s declaration indicated Chigvintsev became “increasingly angry, snapping at me, and yelling” after he learned he would not be a part of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33.

TMZ reports that according to Garcia, on the morning of August 29, Chigvintsev became angry with her over how their son Matteo’s breakfast English muffin was toasted. TMZ added that in the petition, she noted Chigvintsev screamed at her and said she’d made Matteo a “picky eater.”

After that, TMZ reports, Garcia’s petition indicates she felt overwhelmed and threw a pair of Matteo’s shoes at Chigvintsev. The shoes, a toddler size 7, hit Chigvintsev in the leg, TMZ added.

TMZ reported that per Garcia’s filing, Chigvintsev took Matteo and ran to the upper level of the family’s home. According to TMZ, she indicated that as this happened, Matteo screamed, “Mommy! Mommy!”

Chigvintsev took Matteo into the boy’s bedroom, the petition indicated, according to TMZ. Then, TMZ added, Garcia reported that Chigvintsev opened the door and tackled her.

He pinned her to the ground, grabbing her arms and holding her down, TMZ reported of Garcia’s filing.

TMZ reported that in Garcia’s filing, she indicated that Matteo told the police “Daddy hurt my hand” when they arrived at the scene.

On August 30, TMZ shared a recording of the dispatcher call related to the August 29 incident.

The dispatcher in the call relayed to authorities responding to the residence that Chigvintsev had called 911. “Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party].”

In addition, the dispatcher relayed, “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background.”

Garcia Reported Other Abusive Incidents

Garcia’s declaration also detailed a 2023 incident with Chigvintsev, TMZ reported. He “violently grabbed me around my waist,” she noted, according to TMZ. He grabbed her to keep her away from Matteo, TMZ added after reviewing the filing.

In addition, TMZ reported, Garcia’s filing noted multiple experiences with verbal abuse from Chigvintsev directed toward her.

TMZ added that Garcia indicated she wants Chigvintsev to pursue anger management and therapy. She wants space for herself and Matteo while that happens, TMZ noted.

According to TMZ, the judge issued the requested restraining order.

Chigvintsev must refrain from contacting Garcia, or coming closer than 100 yards of Garcia, Matteo, and their home, TMZ reported of the order. TMZ added that an exception was included regarding court-ordered visits or Matteo’s visitation.

A full hearing of the matter is scheduled to take place on October 21, TMZ reported.