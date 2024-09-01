Ringless Nikki Bella Seen for the First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev Arrest

Season 25 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella was spotted for the first time since her husband’s arrest. On August 31, TMZ posted photos of Bella boarding a private jet in Oakland, California.

This is the first time that Bella has been seen since her husband, ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested. The former WWE star was not wearing her wedding ring as she flashed a smile to nearby paparazzi.

Bella was likely headed to Las Vegas, per TMZ, as she is co-hosting a live Netflix special on Monday, September 2. Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29, 2024, according to a booking record obtained by Heavy. He is facing a felony charge of Corporal Injury to Spouse, the booking record states. He was released on $25,000 bail a few hours later, per the report.

Chigvintsev and Bella tied the knot in 2022 and have one son together. They celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary just three days before Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Fans Reacted to the First Nikki Bella Sighting Since Her Husband’s Arrest

Bella was dressed casually in a long-sleeve shirt, wide leg jeans, a pair of sneakers and a hat. Fans responded to the new snaps, which were shared on TMZ’s official Instagram feed.

“Where’s the baby? She just left her baby with family no way I’m leaving my baby behind with anyone,” one person wondered.

“Sad. Domestic violence is nothing to make fun of. Something serious happened and they have a child. Hopefully she’s OK and will get help to move forward,” someone else added.

“I think they rushed their relationship before truly getting to know one another. She was more focused on having a child with anyone because John Cena wouldn’t give her children. That’s why that relationship ended. DV is not acceptable period,” a third comment read.

“I want to believe her and support her, I just think there are two sides to this story. Something isn’t adding up to me,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Nikki Bella Has Asked for Privacy

Both Bella and Chigvintsev have been mum on what happened that caused someone inside their home to call 911. However, TMZ shared some additional details on the incident after obtaining the 911 audio.

A man inside the home called 911 and asked for medical help after stating that “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes” at him.

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” the dispatcher says, according to the outlet. A short while later, the medical request was canceled. When authorities arrived on the scene, however, they saw “visible injuries” on a victim, which led to Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Shortly after, Bella’s rep released a statement on her behalf.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the statement given to People magazine read.

Chigvintsev has not spoken out. Heavy has reached out to his rep for comment.

