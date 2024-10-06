Nikki Garcia’s Sister Speaks About Lies, Accountability, & Narcissism

Brie Garcia is speaking out about the complicated situation involving her sister, former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nikki Garcia, and former DWTS professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

During the October 4 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Brie Garcia opened up about the difficult situation. She didn’t name Chigvintsev specifically. but listeners could tell she was speaking about her sister and estranged brother-in-law.

She also posted an Instagram Story that seemed directed towards Chigvintsev. Her Instagram Story came about an hour after TMZ reported details from Chigvintsev’s latest court filing.

“The last week has been so hard. I have felt sadness in ways that maybe death could compare,” Brie Garcia said during her podcast.

Brie Garcia Has Been ‘Nothing but Angry’

The title of the October 4 podcast episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” was “Lies Will Eat You Up.” As Brie Garcia began the show, going solo without her sister, she admitted, “There’s just one thing on my mind” this week.

“I’m just in this place where it’s like, the people I love and care about, and who are in my inner circle, I will protect,” she noted.

She also acknowledged she’s at a place in life where she’s confident in sharing her opinions.

Garcia noted, “In the last week, I had been nothing but angry…My anger is actually sadness.”

She also acknowledged, “Everyone knows what’s going on in my life. Everyone knows what’s going on around me. And I might not be in the eye of the storm, but I’m in that storm.”

“If you do not take accountability of your mistakes, you will be exposed. I will let you know that. I know it,” Garcia shared during her solo podcast episode.

Garcia continued, “And I will say, lies will eat you up. You’re always gonna get caught…Lies will not only personally eat you up, but in the end, they’ll always expose you.”

Those following the dramatic situation had plenty to say about Garcia’s latest podcast episode.

“She was shading like she always does and why a podcast on Friday same day the restraining order was liked Believe they have an agenda,” one critic noted on Instagram.

Another Instagram user shared, “This episode was so raw and I loved it!”

“This podcast made me teary. I feel your pain, anger, frustration and sadness,” added another listener.

Garcia Posted About Narcissists & Lies

In addition, on October 4, Brie Garcia posted a quote via her Instagram Stories. “A narcissist paints a picture of themselves as being the victim or innocent in all aspects. They will be offended by the truth.”

The quote continued, “But what is done in the dark will come to light. Time has a way of showing people’s true colors.” She attributed the quote to Karla Grimes.

As was the case in her podcast, Garcia did not name Chigvintsev in her Instagram Story. However, the sentiments closely aligned with what she shared during her podcast.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans shared their reactions to the Instagram Story on Reddit.

“The only certainty here is that these two are absolutely toxic together. Ridiculous all the lovey-dovey social media even just days before when it’s obvious now they are not compatible,” a “Dancing with the Stars” fan shared in the show’s subreddit.

That Redditor continued, “Tragic for that little boy, both of them better get their act together and learn how to co-parent sooner than later.”

“This will be an unpopular opinion for sure but I’m ready for the ‘narcissist’ tag to have had it’s (sic) pop-psychology moment…Calling your ex-partner or your sister’s ex-partner a ‘narcissist’ because it sounds good and suits your narrative is immature and pretty toxic in itself,” suggested a separate Reddit user.

During the podcast, Garcia also told fans, “Nikki will be returning soon. Not going to give the exact date because just like life, we never know what’s around the corner, right? But she will be back soon.”