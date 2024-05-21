DWTS Star’s Response Goes Viral Amid Bestie’s Hospitalization

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough had a bit of fun with an accident her bestie had, and fans took notice.

Hough’s good friend, “Vampire Diaries” veteran Nina Dobrev, ended up in the hospital after a dirt bike accident. Dobrev provided a selfie taken in the hospital and provided a couple of small updates after the accident.

The DWTS star was one of many who commented on Dobrev’s social media post about the situation. Hough’s note, however, drew far more attention than nearly anyone else’s.

Hough jokingly cheered on “my girl,” but added she wouldn’t make light of the situation if she didn’t know Dobrev was ultimately okay.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Joked, ‘That’s My Girl’

On May 20, Dobrev took to her Instagram page to reveal some unfortunate news. The first photo showed her sitting on a dirt bike.

She smiled and wore sunglasses and a cute black ensemble with white stripes. A long-sleeved cardigan covered a shirt and shorts of the same pattern. Dobrev wore white sneakers and had her long hair free.

In her caption, Dobrev wrote, “how it starts vs how it’s going 🤕.”

The second photo showed Dobrev in a hospital room. She was on a stretcher and wore a hospital gown. Dobrev had a brace on one knee, a collar around her neck, and an IV.

Dobrev’s long-time friend Hough commented, “That’s my girl! 🫠”

In the same comment, the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host added, “Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

In less than 24 hours, Hough’s comment received nearly 7,000 “likes” from Dobrev’s followers. A string of comments was added, too.

A fan of Dobrev’s replied to Hough’s comment, “Most supportive best friend!! ❤️”

Fans Love Hough & Dobrev’s Friendship

Another fan of Dobrev’s commented to Hough’s note writing, “Ouch! I hope Nina feels better. You are such a sweet caring friend Julianne!”

That same person continued, “I am sure she could use your healing stones and big heart on her leg for a speedy recovery!”

Someone else noted, “If that’s ok, I hate to see what’s not ok!”

“Dancers know the drill. It [definitely] sucks, but I think jokes help make us more efficient & live better when we tumble. Love you two,” a different fan wrote.

“The disclaimer 😂😂😂 you’re sweet,” read another comment under Hough’s note.

In her Instagram Stories, Dobrev provided a small update. “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she noted.

She added, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol.”

Dobrev’s long-time beau, Olympian Shaun White, quipped, “Just keeping things on brand ❤️.”

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber commented, “Wow u ok,” and Holly Robinson Peete commented with a trio of crying emoji.

“Twilight” star Ashley Greene commented, “Always going big… 😉 heal fast ❤️.”

Dobrev’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Claire Holt also commented, writing, “Noooo so sorry! Feel better ❤️❤️❤️.”

As of this writing, Dobrev has not shared details on her injuries. Fans are eager to learn more, and she will surely provide additional information as she works on her recovery.