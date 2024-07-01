DWTS Alum ‘Devastated’ Over Injury & Performance Cancellation

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” had a big performance scheduled that she had to cancel at the last minute. Former Fifth Harmony singer and season 24 DWTS finalist Normani Kordei was supposed to perform at the June 30 BET Awards. Instead, she found herself dealing with an injury.

“I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time,” Kordei explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Normani Kordei Injured Herself During Rehearsals for the BET Awards Show

On June 30, Kordei shared the news in an Instagram story. “I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained.

“I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself,” she shared.

Kordei continued, “I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor’s orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer also shared, “I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing.” In addition, Kordei noted she was struggling to “make sense of my feelings regarding this.”

In a second Instagram story, Kordei shared a photo showing her with her knee wrapped, a boot on her foot, and crutches she used to walk.

According to Us Weekly, Kordei message about having to drop out of the show came just 30 minutes before the awards ceremony started.

Fans Were Disappointed to Hear of Kordei’s Injury

The singer’s fans expressed their disappointment and support for her online after her announcement.

“She has the worst luck. Every time it looks like she’s on the verge of blowing up, the universe throws lego under her feet,” one fan shared in the Pop Culture Chat subreddit.

“That’s horrible! I hope she heals up. I would rather have her miss one performance than dance through it and get a permanent injury,” added another fan.

A Redditor commented in the Pop Heads subreddit, “I feel bad for her. This just isn’t her year. I hope she doesn’t get too discouraged. I think she’s very talented and I adored her album.”

“This is so unfortunate and I wish her a speedy recovery. I was looking forward to seeing her. She will get her chance to smile soon. And I mean real soon. She has had a lot of adversity and that only prepares you for greatness,” suggested another Redditor.

“The devil be working overtime. Bummer. She’ll bounce back,” read a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

On May 31, Kordei talked with Entertainment Weekly about the release of her first solo album, “Dopamine.” Fans have been eager to see the album’s release since her initial single, “Motivation,” debuted in 2019.

She released several other songs since then, such as “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion, the 2021 Cardi B collaboration “Wild Side,” and the 2022 song that included Tinashe, Offset, and Calvin Harris, “New to You.”

Kordei explained the album delays came in large part due to “just real life happening.” She noted her parents were “really, really sick” for a while, and she had “just a lot of deaths pretty much back to back in such a short time frame.”

The release of “Dopamine” came on June 14, and many fans hoped her BET performance would give Normani and her album a big boost.