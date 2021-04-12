DWTS Champ Has a New Documentary Debuting on Netflix

Exciting news for a fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” champion. Nyle DiMarco recently revealed that his documentary “Audible” is premiering at a documentary film festival soon and will be released on Netflix later this year. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Audible’ Is About a Deaf Football Player From DiMarco’s High School

In a recent Instagram post, DiMarco gave his followers a sneak peek of “Audible,” a documentary about a deaf football player.

“Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. The graduating students face mounting pressures of entering the hearing world while tackling adversity and demanding to be heard in this moving coming-of-age story,” wrote DiMarco of the film.

DiMarco is a consultant for the project and also an executive producer. DiMarco grew up in Frederick, Maryland, and attended Maryland School for the Deaf as a kid. He grew up to be an actor and a model, appearing on “Switched at Birth” and winning cycle 22 of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2015.

DiMarco was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd for season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars” and was crowned the winner in May 2016, which was Murgatroyd’s second win on the show (her first came in season 14 in 2012 with football player Donald Driver).

DiMarco was the second deaf contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” Marlee Matlin appeared on season six. But despite her paving the way, DiMarco told TIME that he was still very nervous about being on the show because he thought the fact that he couldn’t hear the music would reinforce deaf stereotypes.

“When I signed up for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ I was nervous,” said DiMarco. “If I threw everything off, there are 10-15 million people watching and that would be a negative viewpoint of deaf people and I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to screw it up.”

He said Murgatroyd wasn’t sure exactly how to teach him at first, but she quickly was able to figure out subtle clues to help him.

“I’m actually very visual. Whatever Peta does and shows me how to dance, I’m able to pick up all those small, little details. Peta brings out the performance. She’s a performer. I feel like I can see the music and can see how the character of the music actually flows. For me, that’s music to my eyes,” said DiMarco.

‘Audible’ Is Premiering At the Hot Docs Film Festival

DiMarco’s new documentary will premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, which is the largest documentary festival in North America. It takes place annually in the spring in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This year’s dates are April 29 through May 9, 2021. According to the official site, all documentaries will be available to stream at 10 a.m. on April 29.

DiMarco has also recently been executive producing Netflix’s reality series “Deaf U,” which follows deaf and hard of hearing students at Gallaudet University, and he has a half-hour comedy series in development at NBC based on his life.

In fact, he’s been getting so involved in producing lately that DiMarco recently founded his own production company called Clerc Studio, which is “a production house committed to amplify the stories of Disabled people, which make up the world’s largest minority,” according to its official Instagram page.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

