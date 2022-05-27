‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Alum In New Relationship

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alum Olivia Jade Giannullli is officially in a new relationship.

According to Us Weekly, the couple started dating officially in late May 2022.

The influencer, who is 22 years old, and “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi, 24, were first spotted together in December 2021 getting coffee.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they were “not rushing into anything serious.” Neither party has commented on the relationship yet, and they have not officially uploaded any photos together.

Prior to the relationship with Elordi, Olivia was seeing Tyler Greenwald, though they broke up in 2018. Then, she dated Jackson Guthy on and off, according to Us Weekly.

Elordi has been linked to “Euphoria” costar Zendaya, who is currently in a relationship with Tom Holland, as well as “The Kissing Booth” costar Joey King and Kaia Gerber, though they broke it off in late 2021.

Olivia Jade Opened Up About Being Bullied Online

The influencer opened up about being bullied to The House magazine. She said that she has experienced plenty of bullying online, especially after the news broke that her parents, actress Lori Loughlin, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannuili, got Olivia admitted to the University of Southern California fraudulently, saying that she would be joining the rowing team at the school.

As reported by CNN, they pled guilty in a plea bargain. Each has since served a short prison sentence, according to the outlet.

“I’d be a complete liar if I said negativity and comments don’t hurt my feelings,” she shared with the outlet. “I hope that one day our society starts to judge people based on personal experience instead of this bandwagon bullying effect.”

She said that we, as a society, “were never meant to see the amount of people we see on social media… you have to remember that this isn’t how we are built to digest information in a healthy way so you have to take it all with a grain of salt.”

Olivia Shut Down Hookup Rumors

When they were still competing on “Dancing With the Stars” together, there was a rumor that Olivia was hooking up with her partner, married professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Olivia Jade addressed the rumors.

“Hey guys. I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” she said. “First of all, the woman who posted it blocked me and somebody had to send me this video. But I’m just gonna be super blunt and straight up and say Val and I are not hooking up. We have never hooked up, this is a complete rumor.”

She added, “We’re genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife [professional dancer Jenna Johnson]. It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends and I don’t know why everything always has to be something, but I’ve obviously already seen a ton of negative comments.”

She said that she understands why there would be rumors if there were anything valid about them.

“I mean, I get it if it was true, but it’s not, so let’s end this here and let’s f****ing dance and have fun on this show and not create lies, especially when you almost have 400k followers. It’s not cool,” she concluded the video.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

