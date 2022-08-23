‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum And Significant Other Split

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli has split with her boyfriend, “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi.

According to Life & Style, the couple broke up after they “enjoyed spending time together.”

Giannulli, 22, and Elordi, 25, have different hopes for their future, according to the source speaking with the outlet.

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source told the outlet of Elordi. The couple, according to the source, are “not dating.”

The source added, “Olivia’s having fun being single!”

The “Euphoria” actor is “really focused on his career” and is currently “in full force work mode,” the source told Life & Style.

Giannulli & Elordi Were First Photographed Together in December 2021

After being photographed together in December 2021, a source close to the couple said that they were keeping their relationship casual.

At the time, the source told Us Weekly that they were “enjoying hanging out together” and that they had “been on some dates.”

However, the source added that the couple were “keeping it casual.”

Elordi and his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, split in November 2021, and Giannulli and her ex, Jackson Guthy, called it suits in August 2021. She revealed the news during an Instagram Q&A, according to Us Weekly, sharing that she was “indeed” single.

“They both got out of relationships recently so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Their relationship was officially confirmed by Us Weekly in May 2022 after being photographed at a dog park together.

Giannulli Opened Up About ‘Bullying’

Giannulli opened up in March 2022 about being bullied online in an interview with The House Magazine.

The influencer told the outlet that ever since the news about her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, got their daughter admitted to the University of Southern California fraudulently, saying that she would be joining the school’s rowing team. According to CNN, the couple later pled guilty and served a short prison sentence.

“I’d be a complete liar if I said negativity and comments don’t hurt my feelings,” Jade told The House Magazine. “I am a pretty sensitive human. I hope that one day our society starts to judge people based on personal experiences instead of this band wagon bullying effect.”

The star said that she believes that having social media means having to take everything “with a grain of salt.”

“The amount of people we can reach on social media is unfathomable… you have to remember that this isn’t how we are built to digest information in a healthy way so you have to take it all with a grain of salt,” Giannulli said.

She added, “I encourage you to remind yourself that 9/10 times is an extremely insecure and sad person sitting behind the screen. Bullying is the most cowardly form of human interaction, ever.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31