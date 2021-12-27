A ‘Harry Potter’ Star Hit Up A DWTS Cast Member

A huge “Harry Potter” star recently hit up “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Olivia Jade over social media. Read on to find out what Tom Felton said and who else has been sliding into her DMs — plus, which “Dancing With the Stars” cast member’s DMs has Olivia been sliding into!

In an interview for E!’s segment “Down In The DMs,” Olivia admitted that she reads her DMs (direct messages) on social “way too often” and she tries to respond, especially if someone asks her a question that she knows the answer to.

She also admitted that some famous people have come sliding into her DMs, including “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy for all eight movies.

“This one’s funny. I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you, but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” said Olivia. “It was from Tom Felton — it was a very nice DM, he just said, ‘Hello, mate. Dig your work’ and then put a snake emoji. I haven’t seen the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, so I didn’t get the joke. And I didn’t respond and now I’ve just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond, so that’s also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it, and I just need to watch more movies.”

Olivia also teased that a famous musician hit her up, but she wouldn’t identify him.

“This is a good one. This is from a really famous band member. He said, ‘Hey, this is [blank] from [blank]. I actually live two houses down from you on [blank] street. I don’t know if you do music, but if you ever want to connect and come by the studio, let me know.’ Which is really f***ing cool except that I am so musically challenged and impaired, I can’t even go to a studio session. But thank you.”

Olivia also revealed that she slid into “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough’s DMs, but thankfully, he has not read her message.

“I definitely have slid into people’s DMs. I DM’d Derek Hough after I got eliminated and he still hasn’t responded, so Derek Hough, what the hell?” joked Olivia.

She went on to explain that when she and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated during season 30, they didn’t know they were supposed to come back on stage to say goodbye, so she didn’t want the judges to think she was mad and bitter, so she sent a message to Derek that read, “I didn’t get a chance to say bye, but I just wanted to say a huge thank you for being so kind this season. I was a fan before and a bigger fan now. So nice to meet you! I’ll see you guys soon.”

Olivia also admitted that after the whole college admissions cheating scandal, people DM her all the time to say mean things, but she has a certain appreciation for the mean messages that are also funny.

“This DM is so funny — and it’s not funny because I feel like a part of me deserves it and I understand the roast — but it’s just funny because it’s so mean that you have to laugh at certain things like this. They said, ‘My whole social justice, ethics and diversity class talks s*** about you. PS – a class is something you attend at college, in case you didn’t know.’ Thank you so much, I had no idea,” said Olivia.

She continued, “Those ones, I have to find some humor in because that last line was such a jab, but it was funny and so I kind of respect the person and it also kind of gives me PTSD, but it’s OK. Thanks for your message. Hopefully your class eventually stops s***-talking me.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

