Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Breaks Down as She Reveals Mom’s Final Words to Her

The daughter of Olivia Newton-John spoke out about her famous mom in a tearful interview. The Australian singer and “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge died on August 8, 2022 at age 73, following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Six months later, her only child, Chloe Lattanzi, gave fans new details on their final moments together.

In a February 17, 2023 interview on the “Today Show,” Lattanzi, who is Newton-John’s 37-year-old daughter with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, broke down as she talked about her iconic mother. She appeared on the NBC morning show alongside Newton-John’s widower, John Easterling.

“I love my mom more than anything,” Lattanzi told Kotb. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Lattanzi also revealed that in her final days, her mother was unable to talk, but that “right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

Her final words to her daughter were very special. “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,'” Lattanzi revealed.

Olivia Newton-John Was Extremely Close to Her Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Newton-John suffered several miscarriages before welcoming her only child in 1986. According to the New York Post, she spoke out about her fertility struggles in a 2021 interview with the “A Life of Greatness” podcast, where she revealed a “deal” she made with God during her difficult pregnancy.

“I remember I was pregnant with Chloe, and I was close to losing her,” Newton-John said. “I went to bed and asked God to save her and, if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life, and so I have. I think prayer is very powerful.”

That same year, the mom-daughter duo recorded the Christian duet “Window in the Wall.” Newton-John described it as “such a personal song” and felt that her daughter was the perfect partner to record it with.

“I was honored that out of all the people my mom could have asked, she asked me,” Lattanzi told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “That meant the world to me.”

Three days before her mother’s death, Lattanzi posted a photo of them posing together on Instagram with the caption, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj.”

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Shared a Poignant Post Following the ‘Today’ Interview

Following the difficult “Today Show” interview on February 17, 2023, Lattanzi shared clips of her and her mom laughing together as the song “Xanadu” played in the background.

“You told me when I was born the first thing I did was make you laugh,” Lattanzi captioned the post. “It is my honor and my privilege to be your baby, and to continue your legacy of love, light, generosity and most of all…..humor!!!!”

“Our laughs got us through the hardest of times!” Newton-John’s daughter added. “I loved giggling with you and only the two of us understood why! Half of my heart is missing, but I know you’re holding it for me. Waiting to give it to me when we meet again.”

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec’s Twins Are So Big Now