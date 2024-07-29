New Footage of Olivia Newton-John Emerges 2 Years After Her Death

Clips from an unaired television pilot featuring Olivia Newton-John have been released by her nephew, Emerson Newton-John.

The late Australian singer was a guest judge on “Dancing With the Stars” and appeared during the “Grease” theme night in 2021. She died in August 2022 at age 73 following a long battle with breast cancer, TMZ reported.

In July 2024, Newton-John’s nephew Emerson shared footage of one of her final on-camera appearances that never made it to air. The footage was from an unseen TV pilot for a potential show titled “Celebrity Car Crush,” according to People magazine.

Olivia Newton-John’s Nephew Surprised Her With a VW Bug

“Celebrity Car Crush” was to be hosted by Emerson Newton-John, who is a professional NASCAR driver. In a clip from the unaired pilot posted to YouTube in July 2024, Emerson surprised his aunt with a 1975 Volkswagen Bug. The Bug was the first car she bought herself when she moved to the United States decades earlier.

Other clips featured the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer driving the car after not operating a stick shift in years.

Speaking with E! News, Emerson Newton-John said he cherished the final filming opportunity with his ailing aunt.

“Even in rapidly declining health due to cancer, and not bearing the strength that she once had, I could see flashes of the young Olivia popping in and out during filming,” the 49-year-old race car driver shared with E! “That alone made all of the time and investment in creating our show ‘Celebrity Car Crush’ worth it, regardless of whether or not we would eventually watch it on television. “

Emerson also raved about how his famous aunt drove the car. He admitted he thought the car would stall out due to Olivia’s weakened state and lack of recent experience driving a manual car.

“I told her again during our last shot of filming that I was so impressed with how well she drove that VW. And so she made the funny voice and face she always did when I’d compliment her,” he added.

You can see the footage of Olivia Newton-John on Emerson’s YouTube page HERE and a second clip HERE.

Emerson Newton-John Was Close With His Aunt Olivia

Emerson Newton-John was close with his aunt Olivia ever since childhood. Following her death in 2022, he posted multiple tributes to her. Emerson also shared photos from a shoot he did with his aunt for the 1976 album “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

Emerson is the son of Newton-John’s sister, Rona, who was also an aspiring actress and singer. Rona was once married to Olivia’s “Grease” co-star Jeff Conaway.

In a 2024 interview with Mindfood, Emerson revealed that he and his mom moved in with his aunt Olivia following an alleged violent incident with Conaway, who struggled with addiction issues. “What comes to mind is when my mom had fled the house carrying me over her shoulder, I was mostly concerned that my bike wouldn’t fit in the car on the way to Olivia’s place, where I knew we’d be living again for a while,” Emerson said.

In 2013, Rona Newton-John died from cancer at age 70, per USA Today.

