‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Fans Think Are ‘Overrated’

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are familiar with the professional dancers who have become fixtures on the show. After watching for years, some fans have strong opinions about which professionals are overrated and underrated.

In a Reddit thread, titled “Most overrated and most underrated pro?!,” fans of “Dancing With the Stars” weighed in with their opinions. The original poster clarified that they were referring to “strictly dance and choreography” and not taking personal lives into account.

The poster also said they thought the most overrated professional dancer on the show is Alan Bersten “simply because I find his choreography is just so lack” luster.

Some Fans Think Val Chmerkovskiy is Overrated

Val Chmerkovskiy is one of the most popular professional dancers on the show, though he has said that he will be retiring after season 30.

“Overrated: defiantly Val for me…,” one person replied. “I mean he is fantastic but I don’t think he is better than most of the other male pros. For whatever reason he became the face of DWTS and was getting hyped up so much… although has gotten more love recently.”

Some people disagreed with the reply, saying that they thought he was “sharper, faster, and does more interesting choreo than other male pros.”

“Overrated: Val (recently), Alan,” one person replied. “Underrated: Pasha [Pashkov], Artem [Chingvintsev], and Brandon.”

Along the same vein, some fans think that Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maks, is overrated. Maks has not been on the show for years, however.

Others Think Derek Hough is Overrated

One fan took to the comments to let others know that they think six-time Mirrorball champion and now-judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” Derek Hough, is actually an overrated professional dancer.

“Overrated: Derek or Maks,” one reply read.

Another fan thinks that Jenna Johnson is an overrated professional dancer on the show.

“Overrated: Jenna for me,” the reply stated. “Even with Jojo this season most of their dances were predictable. With Nev I felt similarly especially in the finale dances (the rain/umbrella/dancing in the rain thing had been done so many times before). When she doesn’t have someone with strong dance background she’s okay.”

Johnson’s name also came up multiple times as being an underrated professional dancer on the show, so it seems that fans are very split about where Johnson belongs when it comes to rating her performance.

Another pro that some fans think is overrated is Mark Ballas, though he has not been on the show for many seasons at this point. He’s still a fan-favorite dancer, however, and his name often comes up in lists of the best dancers on the show.

“Overrated would be Mark,” one person wrote. “Everyone always praises him for his ‘creativity’ but often times I found he got way too consumed with making the dance creative and interesting, that the actual dance quality itself took a backseat and suffered.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

