DWTS Dad Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

The famous dad of two former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants gave an update on his medical situation.

In 2020, Ozzy Osbourne, the rock star dad of Kelly Osbourne (DWTS season 9) and Jack Osbourne (DWTS season 17) opened up to “Good Morning America” about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. The Black Sabbath legend had kept his health diagnosis a secret from fans for a full year, but he revealed that he knew it was time to be open about it.

The 74-year-old “Iron Man” singer revealed that years after suffering a serious ATV accident that required him to get surgery on his back, he had surgery on his neck after a falling in the bathroom, which “screwed” all of his nerves. He was then diagnosed with PRKN 2, which complicated things further. “I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” the rocker said. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know.”

At the time, Osbourne said he was “far from” being on his deathbed, but in a new update, he admitted that things are becoming very difficult for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ozzy Osbourne Said He is Very ‘Ill’

Osbourne is famous for his work with the heavy metal band Black Sabbath as well as his solo career that has spanned decades. In a recent radio interview, the singer said he wants to hit the road for a tour, but isn’t physically able to do so.

“My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing’s OK, but I just can’t f***ing walk much now,” Osbourne revealed on Sirius XM radio, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “I can’t tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become… I’ve never been this ill this long in my life.”

The outlet noted that Osbourne‘s last full concert performance was in December 2018. Four years later, the hard rock legend said he “really” misses seeing his fans on tour. “I want to be out there, I want to be doing it,” he said of being on the road. “It’s amazing how one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long.”

Ozzy Osbourne Was Seen Looking Frail & Walking With a Cane Earlier This Year

In June 2022, Osbourne had a serious surgery that his wife said would be life-altering. Following the procedure, the singer updated fans on Instagram, writing, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.” He also thanked fans for all the “love and support.”

In July 2022, Page Six reported that the rocker was spotted walking with a cane following the surgery and that he needed help getting into a Range Rover.

The Daily Mail also noted that in October 2022, Osbourne appeared “frail” when seen out in public walking with an aide with a strap around his waist.

Osbourne previously told “Good Morning America” that 2019 was the worst year of his life, describing it as “painful” and “miserable.” Based on his new comments, his illness and past injuries are still really taking a toll on him.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Mourns Terrible Loss