PHOTOS: Ozzy Osbourne Stuns Fans as He Walks After Undergoing Major Surgery

“Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist Jack Osbourne and his sister Kelly Osbourne — who also competed on DWTS — were spotted with their famous dad for the first time since he underwent a “life-altering” surgery.

On July 18, 2022, Page Six shared photos of Ozzy Osbourne walking with a cane outside of Jack’s home in Los Angeles. The rocker was dressed casually in black slacks, a black T-shirt and a pair of sneakers.

Back in June 2022, Sharon Osbourne shared that her husband would be undergoing major surgery. “He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said on the June 10, 2022, episode of The Talk UK, according to Us Weekly. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

On June 15, 2022, Osbourne provided an update on his health.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Ozzy Underwent Spinal Surgery

In mid-June, Page Six shared photos of Ozzy being wheeled out of the hospital following his “grueling” surgery. The outlet reported that doctors removed and realigned “pins in his neck and back” from an injury back in 2003. According to the outlet, Ozzy fell in 2019 worsening his ailments. At the time, he doctors inserted 15 screws into his back.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he told Classic Rock magazine in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Ozzy was previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to the Los Angeles Times, and he’s been dealing with the side effects and symptoms for years.

Despite his serious health issues, Ozzy continues to champion on.

“I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him,'” he previously said, according to the LA Times.

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Ozzy on Social Media

Fans couldn’t get over how well Ozzy appears to be doing just a month out from his surgery. Many took to social media to comment on his recovery and to wish him the best while more were completed in awe and stunned that he’s

“It’s a miracle he’s still breathing,” one person wrote in a Facebook comment.

“He truly looks like he’s been to hell and back,” someone else added.

“It’s a miracle he’s walking at all,” a third social media user said.

“Everyone looks like hell after major surgery.And he’s a trooper up and about!!” a fourth comment read.

Ozzy has plans to get back to music and is slated to release his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in September 2022. According to his website, he has tour dates scheduled for 2023.

