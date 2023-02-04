DWTS Dad Shares Devastating News

The father of two former “Dancing With the Stars” shared devastating news with fans.

On January 31, 2023, Ozzy Osbourne, the rock star father of Kelly Osbourne (DWTS season 9) and Jack Osbourne (DWTS season 17) revealed that his touring career is over due to his ongoing medical problems.

In a lengthy post shared to Instagram, Osbourne, 74, offered refunds to fans that purchased tickets to his “No More Tours 2” shows. He called the bad news “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans” in his 50-year career.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who injured his spine in an accident four years ago and was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, revealed that while he has tried to get back on stage, his body is “still physically weak” after three surgeries and multiple other treatments.

“In all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne told fans. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***s ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote. Osbourne added that his team is trying to come up with a way for him to perform fro his fans “without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Medical Problems Started 20 Years Ago

In 2003, Osbourne made headlines after he was involved in a serious accident while riding an ATV, according to the Los Angeles Times. The rocker broke his collarbone and six ribs and had emergency surgery.

In January 2020, Osbourne revealed to “Good Morning America” that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, PRKN 2, one year prior. The rocker explained that after undergoing back surgery, he had slipped in his bathroom and had to have surgery on his neck, which “screwed” up all of his nerves. “I got numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” the rocker said at the time. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know.”

In 2022, Osbourne said his voice was still fine and that he looked forward to finally getting back on the road to see his fans. “My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing’s OK but I just can’t f***ing walk much now,” Osbourne revealed in a radio interview, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “I can’t tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become… I’ve never been this ill this long in my life.”

Osbourne‘s last full concert performance was in December 2018, per his website.

The Osbourne Family’s TV Reboot Will Still Happen

Despite Osbourne’s medical issues, a planned U.K. reboot of his family’s hit MTV reality show is still going on as planned.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that the famous family’s upcoming show, “Home to Roost,” will follow their move back to England after years of living in the United States.

According to Variety, the upcoming series will show the family celebrating matriarch Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday and the birth of Kelly Osbourne’s first child. Ozzy Osbourne’s now-defunct tour was also originally to be featured in the series.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Mourns Terrible Loss