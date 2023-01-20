DWTS Alum Reveals Why She Ignored Letter From Actress

Pamela Anderson revealed she never read a letter that was sent to her by “Pam & Tommy” star Lily James.

According to the New York Times, “a scanned copy” of a handwritten letter from James, in which she promised Anderson that she wanted to honor her with her portrayal of her in the Hulu series, remains “in Ms. Anderson’s inbox somewhere, unread.”

Anderson, who had no involvement at all in “Pam & Tommy,” said her personal sex tape scandal that the series addressed “was already hurtful enough the first time.”

“It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?” the ”Dancing with the Stars” season 10 alum told the outlet.

In a January 2022 interview with Porter, James confirmed she reached out to Anderson ahead of filming “Pam & Tommy.”

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

James later told Entertainment Weekly that she wished “things had been different” with Anderson and that she would have wanted to be involved in “Pam & Tommy.”

“I just really hope we’ve done justice to the story and to her, even all these years later,” she said. “And I just really hope it challenges people’s perceptions on what she went through — and that we look at the misogyny and sexism that continue now.”

James received an Emmy Best lead Actress Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Anderson in the six-part series, per Emmys.com, as well as a Golden Globe nod.

Pamela Anderson ‘Hated’ the “Sensationalized” Version of Her Story So She Took Matters Into Her Own hands

“Pam & Tommy” told the story of the sex tape scandal that Anderson and her first husband, Tommy Lee, endured in 1995. The newlywed couple’s honeymoon tape was stolen by Rand Gauthier, a disgruntled contractor who had been working in their house and it went on to be marketed illegally. After years of lawsuits, Anderson and Lee, who divorced in 1998, signed away their copyright on the tape, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2022, shortly after “Pam & Tommy” was released, Netflix teased a new project that would be told in Anderson’s own words. An insider told Us Weekly that Anderson, 55, “didn’t want to consult with someone writing her life for her” and “wanted to start fresh” on her own project, titled “Pamela, A Love Story.”

“The Hulu series played a huge role in Pam deciding to share her story,” the source said. “She hated how sensationalized the story was and wanted to be able to tell hers from the beginning.”

In the trailer for “Pamela, A Love Story,” Anderson directly hit back at the “Pam & Tommy” series. “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life to survive. Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” she said in the preview clip. “I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Tommy Lee Was Not Upset By His Portrayal in “Pam & Tommy”

While Anderson refused to even read a letter from James, her ex-husband buddied up with the man who played him in “Pam & Tommy.” In April 2022, Tommy Lee was spotted out to dinner with Stan at the Malibu restaurant Taverna Tony, according to The Daily Mail.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early 2022, Lee also talked about Stan playing him in the limited series.

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me,” Lee said. “From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. I would think a lot of people think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy laws and how things got crazy then.”

“There’s different laws now,” Lee added. “The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t,” he said, adding that “people need to know” what occurred.

