DWTS Alum Reveals She Was Only in Love Once Despite Marriages to 5 Men

Pamela Anderson opened up about her life in the Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” and her memoir “Love, Pamela,” and she made a surprising admission about her love life.

In an excerpt from the book shared by People, the 55-year-old former “Baywatch” star revealed that she was only fully in love with one man in her life — first husband, Tommy Lee — even though she was married multiple times.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she wrote, in reference to her marriage to her 1990s marriage to the Motley Crue drummer.

“We had fun, and our rule was no rules,” she wrote.

Anderson and Lee wed in 1995 on the beach in Cancun, Mexico following a whirlwind, 96-hour romance, according to Us Weekly. Three years, and two sons, later, Anderson filed for divorce after Lee got physical with her during an argument.

“The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Anderson wrote. “I was crushed. I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

Pamela Anderson Wed 4 Other Men After Tommy Lee

While she only counts Lee as her true love, Anderson was also married to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst.

According to E! News, Anderson married singer Kid Rock with multiple ceremonies in 2006. The celebrity pair exchanged vows on a yacht in St. Tropez, at a courthouse wedding chapel in Beverly Hills, at a Nashville lounge, and at a bar in Michigan — all within a three-month span. Anderson filed for divorce in November 2006, just four months after her first wedding to Kid Rock.

The following year, Anderson married Rick Salomon, per The Daily Mail. The marriage was annulled in 2008, but the two were briefly married for a second time from 2014 to 2015. Anderson later told W magazine that she was unhappy during her marriage to Salomon.

“I look back at pictures of myself when I was in this awful relationship, and I looked 20 years older,” she said. “I know it sounds like a cliché, but happiness has a lot to do with beauty.”

In 2020, Anderson exchanged vows with Jon Peters, a longtime friend 20 years her senior, in Malibu. The couple separated 12 days after marrying—and before they legally filed their marriage certificate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “At the time, Anderson said the two would “take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.” “Life is a journey and love is a process,” she said.

After that didn’t work out, Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony months later, on Christmas Eve, 2020 on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada. At the time, she gushed to The Daily Mail TV that she was “in love” and that she’d come “full circle” by marrying on the same family property as her parents had decades earlier.

But the marriage lasted less than a year. Following Anderson and Hayhurst’s split, a source told Page Six, “They got to know each other better, and in doing so, Pamela realized Dan is in fact not the one. …They had nothing in common, he didn’t treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated.”

Pamela Anderson Said She’s On Good Terms With Tommy Lee

Before marrying Anderson, Tommy Lee was briefly married to Elaine Starchuk and then Heather Locklear. In 2019, he married his fourth wife, Brittany Furlan, per Parade.

While Anderson’s marriage to Lee didn’t last, she did previously described him as “the love of my life.” “There was Tommy and then there was nobody else,” she told People in 2015. “It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him.”

She also added that she still catches up with her first husband “every once in a while.” “Tommy is the father of my kids and I’m forever grateful,“ she said.

In a January 2023 interview with NPR, Anderson described herself as a “romantic” and Lee as her “knight in shining armor” when she first married him.

“I’m a romantic, and I was always a big reader and loved fairy tales,” she said. “So it was this heightened reality of what romance could be ’cause it couldn’t just be two normal people, you know, sitting on a couch, reading together. For me, it had to be my knight in shining armor is coming in on a horse covered in, you know, like – Tommy and I just had this very wild kind of romantic time together.”

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Gets Wedding Planning Advice