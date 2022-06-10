‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Shuts Down Online Critic

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson took some time to shut down people who were criticizing her parenting decisions during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

During the session, she told fans that her favorite food is pizza and that Leo, her son, has now gotten through his “biting phase.”

“Yes surprisingly,” she wrote when someone asked about it. “We just kept showing him things he could bite and eventually he got it.”

She also shared some angry DMs from a follower.

Carson Shut Down Someone Asking About Her Son’s Hair

In the middle of answering questions, Carson shared some direct messages from a follower.

The first, which appeared to be in response to a post about Leo, reads, “When are you cutting his hair?????????”

The next message was the same, only with fewer question marks.

“When are you cutting his hair????” the third message read alongside multiple angry emojis.

Carson wrote over the screenshot, “Lol this lady really concerned with Leo’s hair…. Hahaha I’m never cutting it!”

During the Q&A, Carson also weighed in on the “Momtok” drama, where, according to The Cut, 28-year-old TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul, opened up to her followers about her and her husband getting a divorce. She said in the videos that she and her husband had been engaging in “soft swinging.” Paul is part of a group of Mormon TikTok mothers, including Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter.

Carson is also a Mormon, and she had thoughts on the drama.

“I don’t have any judgment, as everyone makes mistakes,” Carson shared. “What confuses me is why are they claiming to be people they aren’t? Like just be you and don’t claim to be a part of a religion you don’t practice for views – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints does NOT teach or condone any sexual relations outside of marriage.”

She added, “It’s confusing for those who aren’t in the religion or don’t know about it. I just want people to be informed more than anything really.”

Carson Teased a Podcast

Carson also took some time during her Q&A to tease a new podcast that she is working on. This is not the first time that she’s said she’ll be working on a podcast in the future.

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

Then, someone asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

This time around, Carson simply showed a photo of herself in front of a microphone recording alongside eye emojis.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

