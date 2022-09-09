DWTS Fans Livid After Season 31 Partnership Announcements

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are unhappy after the show announced the partnerships between professional dancers and celebrities ahead of the season 31 premiere.

For season 31, “Dancing With the Stars” brought back fan-favorite professional dancer Mark Ballas and original professional dancer Louis van Amstel, and some fans are upset about the latter’s partnership.

Some also think that Artem Chigvintsev has been given the short end of the stick for the second season in a row while Pasha Pashkov has been partnered with people who are not ringers.

Fans Wish van Amstel Had Gotten a Different Partner

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” think that van Amstel should have been given a different partner after a decade away from the show. The dancer has been partnered with 71-year-old actress Cheryl Ladd of “Charlie’s Angels” fame. While some fans like Ladd’s casting, older contestants traditionally get sent home from the competition earlier than their younger counterparts.

“I am bitter about bringing Louis for this partner,” one person posted on Reddit after the partnership was announced.

One person replied, “I think Louis will be there for a while (at least the first month). Will they win? Probably not. But I think there are a few others who will probably go before.”

Another person commented, “I have wanted Cheryl or Jaclyn to do the show for years, and a few seasons ago I think she would have lasted halfway. But with this cast I sadly think she might be one of the first to go. Might depend on whose watching and voting if she managed to make it further. I’ll be sad for Louis if he came back after all this time just to have an early exit.”

“I’m kinda annoyed he didn’t get a ringer,” another person commented.

Fans Are Sad for Pasha Pashkov

Some fans are sad for Pasha Pashkov after he was partnered with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

In a Reddit thread, one person noted that Pashkov “always gets the SAME kind of contestant.”

“He is such a nice guy and always has such a good attitude. He deserves a great partner and IMO Teresa is not that partner,” a reply reads.

Another person wrote, “This is what I’m most stressed out by. I wanted to see Pasha with someone like Charli, Gabby or Jessie. I think he’ll do great with Theresa, as he’s done so great with all of his partners, but Theresa just isn’t gonna make it further than a lot of these other contestants, regardless of her partner. At least that’s my prediction.”

Some People Think Mark Ballas’s Partnership Means He Will Win

On the other end of the spectrum, some people have pointed out that fan-favorite professional dancer Mark Ballas has been given a partner who could be considered a ringer.

Ballas has been partnered with Charli D’Amelio, who boasts millions of followers across social media platforms and has extensive dance experience.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

