Popular ‘Survivor’ Champ Hints She’s Part of DWTS Season 33 Cast

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” is still a few months away, but casting rumors are already in full swing.

One of the newer rumors is that “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow is going to be competing when the show returns in the fall of 2024. The rumor began when Shallow responded to a fan on social media.

“PLEASE go on Dancing with the Stars!!!” the fan commented on Shallow’s Instagram post on June 7.

“You got it,” Shallow responded.

Shallow won “Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites” and previously competed in “Survivor: Cook Islands,” finishing in 6th place. She was also the runner-up in “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” and, in 2020, she competed on the show’s 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War,” where she placed 15th.

More recently, she was cast on season 2 of “The Traitors,” which streamed on Peacock in early 2024. Shallow was a traitor and was outed by the faithfuls as such.

Parvati Shallow Has Not Been Approached to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

On the June 14 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, longtime DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt discussed Shallow’s possibly casting.

While chatting with podcast host Cheryl Burke, Burtt said that Shallow is “dying” to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” However, Burtt spoke with Shallow and was able to confirm that the reality star hasn’t even chatted with casting directors.

Burtt asked Shallow if anyone from the show had reached out to her and Shallow told her that “she hadn’t heard anything.”

“I said, Parvati, have you made your case, stated your case to Deena [Katz]? She’s like, ‘no, get me on.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t have the power to get you on,'” Burtt explained.

Many Fans Would Love to See Parvati Shallow on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As it turns out, many DWTS have expressed an interest in seeing Shallow compete for a Mirrorball Trophy. Following her comments about wanting to do the show, some fans took to Reddit to react.

A lot of fans would like to see Shallow, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, dance in a same-sex partnership. Another name being thrown around is Maksim Chmerkovskiy as the two were on “The Traitors” season 2 together. Chmerkovskiy, however, left the show years ago and doesn’t have any plans to return.

“Please be true I’m a big fan of her and I’ve been wanting her on the show,” one person wrote.

“I’d love to see Parvati get a female partner if she wants one (still thinking Emma would be a great fit but I’d also throw in Dani or Britt). I don’t know who I’d give her for a male pro. She’s too tall for Sasha and Pasha. If she can’t get Maks maybe she’d get Val,” someone else added.

“I wonder if she’d request Maks as pro, and if so, whether he’d agree to return or not? I’d love to see her in a same-sex partnership too though, but do wonder if this above is a possibility,” a third comment read.

“Parvati is amazing. I hope they pair her with Emma or Dani if she’s cast,” a fourth Redditor said.

