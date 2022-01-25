‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Heating Up’ Instagram

Daniella Karagach is one of the newest professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but she’s already won a Mirrorball trophy and impressed fans with her fresh choreography. Now, she’s impressing fans in a completely different way.

On Monday, January 24, 2022, Karagach took to Instagram to share some photos of herself with her husband, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, and fans were obsessed with the steamy snaps.

“There’s nothing like sharing your dreams and passion with your person,” Karagach wrote in the caption. Pashkov took to the comments to write, “#mutual.”

Fans immediately took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Followers & Fellow DWTS Pros Loved the ‘NSFW’ Photo

The comment section on the photo, which has over 30,000 likes at the time of writing, exploded with comments from both fans and coworkers.

“You’re in my hometown!! And these are hot,” Amanda Kloots, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant wrote.

Sasha Farber commented, “Opa.”

One fan thought the photos should be tagged “NSFW,” or “Not Safe for Work,” and another wrote, “Well damn you two, You’re heating up my state! #ohio.”

“I’m here for this thirst trap!” another comment on the post read.

Other commenters thought the photos showed off how in love the couple is.

“You guys are lucky to have each other,” one person commented. “Blessings on your love.”

Another commented, “If this doesn’t define true love then what does?”

Karagach & Pashkov Celebrated 13 Years Together

In celebration of their 13th anniversary, Karagach shared a touching post to her husband on January 1, 2022.

“13 years ago we started our journey,” Karagach wrote in her post. “You are my person @pashapashkov and I couldn’t imagine sharing our laughs, tears, victories, losses, spontaneous adventures, griefs, competitions, and experiences with anyone else on this planet.”

She added, “I’m incredibly lucky to call you my husband and I thank you for accepting the dorky Dani and loving her unconditionally. You’re my favorite. Happy anniversary Doofè. Cheers to 13 years. Yours, Doofa.”

Pashkov commented in reply, “I LOVE YOU,” and shared his own post.

“Happy anniversary, Babe. We started dating and I proposed on this exact day many years ago (not the same year lol) and my life has never been the same!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all these years of your unconditional love. Cheers to us.”

Karagach has quickly become a fan-favorite contestant, and she earned her way to a solo number on the current “Dancing With the Stars” live tour. In the number, she is the only female dancer, but she is accompanied by four male dancers. Most of the time, it seems, those dancers are Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong and Pashkov.

She’s shared photos and videos of the dance on her Instagram feed. Karagach and Pashkov often dance together on tour, including a number to “Crazy in Love.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

