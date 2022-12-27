DWTS Pro Pasha Pashkov Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Daniella Karagach

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach celebrated her 30th birthday on December 26, 2022, and her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, shared a sweet post in tribute to his wife.

The dancer took to Instagram to share his love for Karagach on her birthday.

“This is 30,” he wrote. “This is puThis is the most random photo dump ever but one that shows so many sides of you that I get to witness and enjoy everyday of my life 🙌 and am so grateful for that 🙏 I am so lucky to have you, the most loving and caring human being.”

He added, “I love every lil thing about you and love what we’ve been thru and experienced together and looking forward for all that’s on its way. Enjoy your day! We’ll be celebrating YOU non-stop for days to come! My star 😘 @daniellakaragach HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

He also posted a number of slides on his Instagram Stories about his wife.

The couple is expecting their first child together in May of 2023.

Karagach Celebrated Her Birthday With Family and Friends

In photos shared on Karagach’s Instagram Stories throughout the night, it was clear that Karagach and Pashkov celebrated their gender reveal and Karagach’s birthday with family and friends.

Charli and Heidi D’Amelio made an appearance at the party, as did professional dancer Sasha Farber. “The Office” star and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Kate Flannery was also there.

Karagach’s season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Joseph Baena, was also there, as were Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, and many other “Dancing with the Stars” cast members.

The party featured pizza from Dancing Pizza,, which is a company that was started by Karagach and Pashkov. The pizza is from a delivery-first menu available when ordering from UberEats.

“Our menu, that has been created by the dancers themselves, is now available in Atlanta with more locations in Miami, Los Angeles, San Antonio and New York coming by the end of end of the month. We are slated to roll out nationally in 2023,” the Instagram announcement reads.

The menu was created by Karagach and Pashkov as well as friends like professional dancer Lindsay Arnold.

At the time of writing, the couple has not posted their gender reveal.

Karagach Told Pashkov She Was Pregnant as Soon as She Found Out

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked how she told Pashkov, and she shared the story, which happened to take place on the premiere day of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32.

“TBH I just wanted to share it with him asap,” she wrote. “I didn’t think about how or when haha. I pretty much attacked him with the news. … [He] and I had 8 a.m. call times on set and I told him as soon as he came out of the shower at 6:30 a.m. We were shocked and it was the best surprise on premiere day.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

Karagach saved the entire Q&A session on her Instagram highlights.

Karagach told fans that she found out on premiere day that she was pregnant, but she didn’t tell anyone but her husband until much later in the season. The first people she told were the people in the wardrobe department when her baby bump started to grow and was noticeable.

She’d planned to tell the whole cast on the day of the season finale, but her partner, bodybuilder Joe Baena, found out a little earlier than expected, she revealed.

“Sooooo funny story,” Karagach wrote. “I wanted to film a reaction video and had planned to do that at the finale… He stood next to me Sunday in camera blocking and as I opened my phone, the first thing that came up was my ultrasound….”

She added, “He freaked out and was like IS THAT YOURS 😂😂😂. So that’s pretty much how he accidentally found out.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023, and Karagach hopes to be a part of the season.