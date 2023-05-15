2 DWTS Pros Stayed in Bravo Star’s Basement

Two “Dancing With the Stars” professionals stayed in the basement belonging to “Dancing Queens” star Sabrina Strasser before they garnered fame on the hit ABC competition show.

“I’ve worked with Daniella [Karagach] and Pasha [Pashkov],” Strasser said on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, according to Page Six. According to Strasser, Karagach and Pashkov once choreographed a dance for her and her dance partner, Stanislav “Stas” Kochergin.

“They slept in my house, they lived with me for two days because they were choreographing a number and they needed a place to stay,” Strasser said about the couple — who has been married since 2014 — on the podcast, per Page Six. “So they stayed in my basement and now they’re [on ‘Dancing With the Stars’]. And they deserve to be, they’re wonderful.”

Karagach, 30, joined “DWTS” as a troupe member during season 28 in 2019. Pashkov, 36, got his first partner — “The Office” actress Kate Flannery — that same year. Karagach was paired with rapper Nelly the following season.

Karagach is pregnant with their first child. They said they are expecting a baby girl to be born in May.

Stasser’s Dream Is to Dance With Derek Hough & Mark Ballas

If Stasser were given the opportunity, she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that she would love to work with Chmerkovskiy or Smirnoff.

But Stasser said Mark Ballas and Derek Hough her favorite professional dancers to grace the “DWTS” floor. “We love them, they’re our idols as well. They’re beautiful dancers,” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

But getting the chance to train with a professional dancer doesn’t come cheap, according to Strasser. “For a professional partner, you have to pay their fee, their flights, their hotels,” Strasser said in the first episode of “Dancing Queens, according to Bravo. “It’s like a hired escort.”

“Dancing With the Stars” alums like Val Chmerkovskiy and Karmina Smirnoff have cameos in “Dancing Queens,” a new Bravo show that showcases amateur dancers who invest their time and money in competitive ballroom dancing.

Stasser is one of six women in the cast. The group also includes Donie Burch, Colette Marotto and Gaëlle Benchetrit from New York City, as well as Pooja Mehta from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Leonie Biggs from Hawthorn, New Jersey.

“Passion and glamour meet the rigorous demands of the ballroom dance competition world as a group of dancer friends juggle the realities of their personal lives with their dedication to dance,” the description of the show says on its website. “In the end, ‘all is fair in war and ballroom.'”

“Dancing Queens” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock the following day.

Karagach Loved Her Baby Shower

A month before her baby girl’s due date, Karagach’s family and friends came together for a baby shower.

“Wow, yesterday was a dream….to have our friends and family from different parts of our lives was so special to us,” Karagach wrote via Instagram on April 9. “Our baby shower was something I could’ve only imagined it to be.”

“My parents flew in and mom created a theme/decorated the beautiful venue,” she continued. “We celebrated with our family, friends, besties that flew in, and our DWTS family. It was surreal to have everyone in one room celebrating our baby girl🤍.”

“This was a day we’ll never forget. Soaking it all in at the moment. More photos and vids coming soon🤍✨,” the star added at the end of her post. “We can Bearly wait.”