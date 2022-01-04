DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Husband

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach shared a touching tribute to her husband, Pasha Pashkov, for their 13-year anniversary.

The couple recently celebrated seven years of marriage and 13 years together overall.

“13 years ago we started our journey,” Karagach wrote in her post. “You are my person @pashapashkov and I couldn’t imagine sharing our laughs, tears, victories, losses, spontaneous adventures, griefs, competitions, and experiences with anyone else on this planet.”

She added, “I’m incredibly lucky to call you my husband and I thank you for accepting the dorky Dani and loving her unconditionally. You’re my favorite. Happy anniversary Doofè. Cheers to 13 years. Yours, Doofa.”

Fans Wished the Couple Happy Anniversary

Fans took to the comments of Karagach’s post to wish the couple a happy anniversary. The people commenting included past celebrity partners and coworkers as well.

Pashkov commented in reply, “I LOVE YOU.”

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke, actress Kate Flannery and Mirrorball champion Iman Shumpert all told the couple Happy Anniversary.

Karagach often shares appreciation posts for her relationship with Pashkov.

Pashkov also wished Karagach a happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, Babe. We started dating and I proposed on this exact day many years ago (not the same year lol) and my life has never been the same!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all these years of your unconditional love. Cheers to us.”

Pashkov Recently Shared a Post in Karagach’s Honor

Pashkov shared a video of himself and his wife dancing during season 30 of the ballroom dance competition.

“Appreciation post for my superstar @daniellakaragach,” Pashkov wrote. “DWTS finale was over two weeks ago and I still cannot find the right words to describe how I’m feeling.. I’m very proud but more than that I’m very happy that the world gets to see the special, unique, uber-talented individual that you are and even more than that, I’m happy that you always stay true to yourself no matter what and that the world gets to know the real you, 100% genuine Dani. What you see is what you get! Every. Single. Time.”

He added, “Congrats on an incredible season and a huge win! Proud. Happy. Yours. Doofé. Special appreciation post for your incredible dance partner and an amazing human being Iman is on its way :)”

Karagach replied to the post, writing, “I love you with all my heart. Thank you for always being my number 1. You’re my everything.”

Other “Dancing With the Stars” pros also commented on the post. Witney Carson wrote, “I love you two so much!!!” and “She’s a star.” Sofia Ghavami, the newest female professional dancer on the show, simply replied with a teary-eyed emoji as well as a heart emoji.

When it comes to what’s next for the couple, it’s possible a child is in their near future, though they both seem to also want to focus on dancing. In 2019, they spoke with Entertainment Tonight about wanting children.

“If we could, we would’ve had our baby like five years ago. We really want kids,” Pashkov said.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

