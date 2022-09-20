DWTS Fans Feel Bad for Pro After Learning About His Season 31 Partner

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on September 19, 2022, and fans have already figured out who the frontrunners will be.

As the celebs get to know their pro partners and vice versa, everyone is still trying to figure things out. However, there is one partnership that fans feel bad about — and that’s Pasha Pashkov and Teresa Giudice.

“Season 31 LETSGOOOO Meet my wonderful partner @teresagiudice See you guys live Sept 19th on @disneyplus As for now, we’ll keep sharing our journey with you right here on insta,” Pashkov captioned an Instagram post on September 8, 2022.

Shortly after Pashkov and Giudice’s pairing was confirmed, several DWTS took to Reddit to discuss and many people said they felt bad for Pashkov.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Fans Wanted Pashkov to Go Far This Season & Don’t Think He Will

The main reason many “Dancing With the Stars” fans seem upset by Pashkov being paired with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is because they were hoping to see him make it to the semi-finals — and beyond. Many longtime fans don’t think that Giudice will have much staying power and that she will easily be out danced by competitors like Charli D’Amelio and Wayne Brady.

“Pasha’s run of celebs is beginning to have echos of Emma’s first few seasons – doing unexpectedly well with a slightly older partner in your first season and then being consigned to obvious early exits for several seasons after that. But at least there were two seasons a year then so more chances. Really frustrated for him that he’s yet again missed out on a decent celebrity and also has only had 1 partner under 50 in 4 seasons,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the partnership.

“He is fantastic, give him a better chance,” someone else wrote.

“He is such a nice guy and always has such a good attitude. He deserves a great partner and imo Theresa [sic] is not that partner,” a third comment read.

“This is what I’m most stressed out by. I wanted to see Pasha with someone like Charli, Gabby or Jessie. I think he’ll do great with Theresa [sic], as he’s done so great with all of his partners, but Theresa [sic] just isn’t gonna make it further than a lot of these other contestants, regardless of her partner. At least that’s my prediction,” echoed another Redditor.

Several People Slammed Giudice After She & Pashkov Shared a Fun Video

Pashkov and Giudice have been having some fun between rehearsing and have both shared some fun videos they have made over the past couple of weeks.

On one particular video, however, fans took to the comments section to criticize Giudice’s dance moves.

“Our rehearsals a VERY serious,” Pashkov captioned the post.

DWTS fans flooded the comments section, many saying that Giudice had “no rhythm.”

“No rhythm at all!” one person commented.

“First one voted off,” added another.

“She’ll never last,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“I love her but.. she has no flow,” another comment read.

