‘Family’: Pasha Pashkov Reunites With First-Ever DWTS Partner

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Pasha Pashkov reunited with his season 28 partner, Kate Flannery at the “Dancing With the Stars” tour stop in Los Angeles.

In a photo posted by multiple “Dancing With the Stars” pros, Flannery gets in close with the professional dancers on the tour before falling down.

“Family 💕,” pro Emma Slater wrote. “yes that’s @therealkateflannery in the first photo! She left in the second photo, and then she fell over in the third photo!! Hahahahaha that’s why we were all laughing.”

Pashkov and Flannery finished in seventh place during their season on “Dancing With the Stars,” and they were eliminated in what was a surprise to some fans and was also a surprise to Flannery.

Flannery Said Her DWTS Elimination ‘Is What it Is’

Sean Spicer, who was a somewhat controversial contestant on the show, was voted through over Flannery. He was eliminated the following week.

After the elimination on November 5, 2019, Flannery talked to ET about being voted off the competition instead of Spicer.

“If he has the votes, that’s the way it works,” she told the outlet. “That’s how it goes. I wish it was just a dance show, because I think for me, the process was so fantastic and magical and amazing, and I can’t even believe my body got to do some of these things.”

She added, “Pasha’s an amazing teacher… he’s a seven-time national ballroom champ. Seriously, what am I doing? Every day, every dance, every week, I didn’t think I could do a dip, we did it the first dance – what is happening? Who is in charge? Who am I? It’s nuts.”

Pashkov said that he was happy to have Flannery as his partner because he was a “fan of ‘The Office'” for “many years.”

“I was super excited, but to be honest with you, I was very pleasantly surprised with her dance ability,” he told ET. “I saw that she has so much in her and she has so much to offer, and I’m not sure she even knew she had it inside of her.”

For season 30, another star of “The Office” competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Melora Hardin, who played Jan Levinson on the show, partnered with Artem Chigvintsev for her time on the show.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Paid Tribute to Former Winners

The “Dancing With the Stars” tour paid tribute to former winners of the show on their last day of the tour. Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Iman Shumpert were subjects of Instagram posts from the tour’s page.

“How to say goodbye to the legend and reigning mirroball champ himself?” the caption to Shumpert reads. “Tonight, we are filled with gratitude as we wish @imanshumpert happy trails from DWTS Live. He danced his way into our hearts on @dancingabc but there is nothing like getting to experience his electric presence live on stage.”

For Bristowe, the show wrote, “We are SO lucky to have had Kaitlyn join us on this tour! She is one of the most hardworking, kind, hilarious, humble, talented, and fun-loving people out there, and we simply couldn’t imagine this cast without her. No matter how busy she is or how much she has going on, she ALWAYS brings her A-game, her magnetic energy, and her tireless good spirits to the stage every single night.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

