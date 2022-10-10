DWTS Pro Reveals Extreme Weight Loss During Season 31

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro lost a significant amount of weight over the course of one week while practicing the jive with his season 31 partner.

As with all the pros on DWTS, Pasha Pashkov is in great shape — but he actually dropped 10 pounds in a week prepping for his second dance with Teresa Giudice.

Pashkov and Giudice ended up in the bottom two after their week one dance and were saved by the judges, however, they didn’t have such luck week two and ended up being sent home. Although they only knew each other for a short period of time, Pashkov and Giudice seemed to get along really well — and seemed to enjoy practicing together.

Prior to their elimination, Pashkov appeared on an Instagram Live with Giudice and the two talked about preparing for their week two dance — and the extreme weight loss they experienced as a result of their lengthy rehearsals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pashkov & Giudice Both Lost Weight Ahead of Their Week 2 Dance

Giudice gave fans a tour of her trailer in a sort of behind-the-scenes video on September 25, 2022. She and Pashkov then sat on a couch inside the trailer and answered some fan questions.

One person asked Giudice if she had lost weight since joining the show, since many celebs tend to get in great shape from the constant dancing. Interestingly, it was Pashkov that lost a good amount of weight.

“Can you guess how many pounds I lost in one week because we’re doing jive several hours a day?” Pashkov said.

One person guessed four pounds, which is how much weight Giudice lost. “I lost four pounds,” Giudice said. Someone else guessed 10, and which Pashkov confirmed was the amount of weight that he had lost.

“Ten pounds, guys. Ten pounds. Not 15, at 15 I would have disappeared,” Pashkov said, responding to another guess.

Giudice said that she felt “really good” despite her hard rehearsals — and her weight loss.

Pashkov Shared a Message to His Partner Following Their Elimination

The morning after Giudice was eliminated from the competition, Pashkov shared an Instagram caption dedicated to her.

“@teresagiudice what can i say… you’re awesome! Though our journey was short, it was definitely sweet and fun! Thank you for pouring your heart out there, on screen and behind the scenes. I’m so happy you got to live out your childhood dream of learning to dance and to do it in such an epic way – on @dancingwiththestars,” he wrote.

“I love your values and priorities – family always comes first – and you have a big, beautiful family that loves and adores you, and i’m so grateful that you guys welcomed we into your fam with open arms, a warm welcome and treated me like your own. Forever grateful! Safe travels home and Dani and i will come visit when we come to East coast next,” he added.

Giudice responded in the comments.

“It was so much fun you’re an amazing dance partner thank you so much for the experience,” she said.

