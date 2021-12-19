DWTS Alum Opens Up About Being On The Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has opened up about the shame and self-pity she felt after being eliminated from the show and criticized it for being a “popularity contest.” Read on to find out why contestant Paulina Porizkova felt that way and what brought things into perspective for her.

Paulina Said Losing The ‘Popularity Contest’ Was Hard

In an emotional Instagram post, Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova said that being on “Dancing With the Stars” was a life-changing experience because of the shame she felt after being eliminated — and what happened afterwar.

She wrote:

“Dancing With the Stars” changed my life. And that’s not an exaggeration. I was the first one booted off – not because I was the worst dancer, but because I lost the popularity contest. I was so filled with shame and self pity after the show, all I wanted to do was crawl into a hole. I got into the town car hired for me after doing “Jimmy Kimmel” and just wanted to cry.

The post is accompanied by a video of her time on the show dancing with partner Alec Mazo. Paulina was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” season four in the spring of 2007. She and Mazo were indeed the first couple eliminated despite not receiving the lowest scores either week that they danced. In week one, they tied for fifth out of 11 couples with a score of 19; five couples had lower scores. Then in week two, they again tied for fifth with a score of 21; two couples had lower scores. Based solely on the judges’ scores, the first couple eliminated should have been Clyde Drexler and Elena Grinenko. But Paulina obviously didn’t have the public vote in her favor and was sent home first.

The Driver Of Kimmel’s Town Car Changed Paulina’s Whole Perspective

In the Instagram post, Paulina goes on to say that the driver of the town car after she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel” was “an older woman” with whom the model started a conversation wherein the woman revealed that she lost her son when he was just a little boy.

“We spoke of our children. We both had two. She a girl and a boy,” wrote Paulina. “And then she told me this story. She had had a church picnic on a lovely afternoon with her friends and children. After the picnic, she wrapped up her stuff and crossed the road to get to her car. Her little son, seeing his mom leave, left his big sister and followed her. She turned to see him crossing the road, and panicked. She reached out her arms and he ran to her. At the very moment, a truck barreled by. It was the last she saw her little boy alive. We both cried in the car.”

Paulina went on to say she “cried all night” about this woman’s grief.

“Her pain and grief were so much larger and more significant than my little disappointment,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” alum. “Of course it put things into perspective. But I also found out that other people’s pain doesn’t lessen your own, no matter how trivial. Instead, it magnifies it.”

She concluded by saying that sometimes it’s the “bravest” thing to sit in someone’s pain with them.

“Maybe this is why we are so reluctant to dip our toes in others’ turbulent waters. We don’t want to drown with them. But telling anyone in pain to be grateful for their blessings is for ourselves. It’s a selfish impulse to make ourselves feel better. They bravest thing you can do is to swim along, if only for a little while,” said Paulina.

The supermodel lost her husband of 30 years, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, in September 2019 when she found him dead in his home while caring for him after surgery. According to the New York Times, the cause of death was high blood pressure and heart disease. The two had been in the process of divorcing at the time; they share two sons — Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 22.

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Paulina posted a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote:

It’s already been two years.

It’s only been two years. This photo is from our last vacation. Cafe Du Monde. He brought me here for many years to celebrate the day we met, May 4th 1984. We’d spend a most romantic and wonderful weekend in New Orleans. He was not a big drinker, but here, we once tried Hurricanes, the portable on the street ones, and got so inebriated we couldn’t find our way back to our romantic little Inn. So many memories. And in the 35 years of knowing each other, an overwhelming amount of them were wonderful. This is where I will park. With the twenty five years of amazing memories. My love, you know you’re missed every day.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

