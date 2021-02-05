Top Model Dares to Bare As She Rails Against Ageism

Paulina Porizkova is a world-class model. She graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue twice, she appeared in campaigns for high-end fashion houses like Hermes, Versace, and Oscar De La Renta, she judged America’s Next Top Model for three seasons, and she competed on season four of Dancing With the Stars.

Now at the age of 55, she is still a stunning woman, but she recently fired back at the haters who say women can’t be sexy as they get older. It started because of fellow supermodel Elizabeth Hurley’s January 25 Instagram photo where she is posing in the snow wearing nothing but underwear and an open winter coat.

According to the Daily Mail, TV talking head Piers Morgan’s on-air response to the photo, which he thought was taken by Hurley’s 19-year-old son, was to call it “thirsty and creepy” and tell her that at 55 years old she should “put [her] clothes on.”

Hurley later clarified on Twitter that her 80-year-old mother took the photos.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

Porizkova Bared All In a Photo To Show That Women Can Be Sexy At Any Age

In an Instagram post, Porizkova posed nude in her home and captioned it with some rather serious thoughts about how society views women as they age.

“When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency. At fifty, I am reviled for it,” Porizkova wrote.

She went on to question why sexiness and nudity is “applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity?”

She finished by saying that the “only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities,” tagging the post #sexyhasnoexpirationdate and #betweenjloandbettywhite.

In an interview with Vogue, Porizkova elaborated on her post, saying that she looks her age and is happy to look that way.

“I’m very comfortable with the way I look … [but] it’s like, ‘You should not dare to be sexy if you are basically post-menopausal — eliminate yourself from the sex game,'” said the Czech model, adding, “Every human being’s primary goal is to be heard, and you can’t be heard if you are invisible. For us to lose visibility, it is as if we don’t exist … ageism is still as ingrained as it ever was. That’s the next frontier.”

Porizkova Also Recently Admitted That It Took Her a Long Time to Appreciate What She Has

In an Instagram post from before her nude photo, Porizkova admitted that sometimes she does miss the attention from when she was modeling but she definitely doesn’t miss being judged all the time and she finally feels like she appreciates her looks.

“I do miss the attention. Aging, (looks) when your whole life has been about the way you look is not super rewarding,” She wrote, adding, “As a model, you were supposed to represent the physically perfect woman. And of course, you could never measure up.”

“What was it like when I was ‘judged’ to be in my prime of physical beauty? It was probably when I felt the worst about myself,” she wrote. “Walk into a room and sweep everyone’s breath away? More like, walk into a room knowing some people are whispering that you’re not all that hot up close or in real life, that Elle has a better body, that Christie has better teeth, that Cindy has a sexier mouth…”

But she said that now when she “finally appreciate[s]” what she has been given, it is society’s opinion that she’s “losing her beauty.”

“I’m trying my hardest to withstand barbs of having past my prime, because God d*****, I feel in my prime now! The combination of my learning, maturing, and earning my wrinkles, combined with the way I look, I believe is the best balance I have ever had,” Porizkova wrote.

