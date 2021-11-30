Celebrity Reveals How Much ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pays

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” generally keeps its payment scale for celebrities coming on the show under wraps, though that has not kept fans from speculating. Now, fans have more data to take into account when it comes to how much celebrities on the show get paid.

According to Variety, contestants on DWTS get paid $125,000 for the rehearsal period as well as for the first two weeks that they’re on the show. This means that any contestant announced makes at least that before getting bonuses as they continue on the show.

That number seems to match the one that “Bachelor” star Coutney Robertson was offered in an episode of the “She’s All Bach podcast.”

Robertson Says She Was Offered $150,000 Up Front

Robertson opened up during an episode of her podcast about how much they offered her if she would agree to go on the dancing competition show.

“‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I had a meeting with them right after my season [of ‘The Bachelor’],” she says in the podcast. “That was one I would have loved to have done. They explained the whole thing, like, you get to pick out your music and design your costumes.”

She added, “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would be sparkling all over the place.’ … I got to go sit in the front row and watch [the show], and each week you go on, they pay you more. There’s like, an incentive.”

The star shared that they offered to pay her $150,000 up front to join the show, but then they also said she could “make another, like, $30,000 or something” per week.

According to the same sources, Variety reported that the maximum a contestant will be able to earn on the show is $295,000 for their time on the show. Prior to the report, though, it was reported that contestants could make nearly $350,000 on the season.

Professional Dancers Get Paid Six Digits

In papers that were originally obtained by Us Weekly, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko’s salary from “Dancing With the Stars” was revealed. The papers were obtained while Savchenko went through his divorce with his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.

The documents filed by Samodanova claim that Savchenko should provide child support for the children and spousal support for Samodanova because he “earns an approximate annual salary of $406,614” from “Dancing With the Stars.”

In the filings, Samodanova said she is unemployed and earns income solely from a rental property they own, which “generates $37,250 annually” according to the papers.

The number submitted for Savchenko does take into account the tour income, which not all professional dancers from the show will receive because they will not all be going on the tour each season.

In 2022, the professional dancers going on tour include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

