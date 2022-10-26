Selma Blair Leads DWTS People’s Choice Awards Nominations

“Dancing With the Stars” received several People’s Choice Nominations for 2022, led by the inspirational journey Selma Blair had on the show in season 31. The actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and revealed during her time on the show that she had basically been bedridden for years before attempting “Dancing With the Stars.” She danced beautifully every week until her doctors advised her to stop because an MRI revealed that the dancing was causing tiny stress fractures in her bones.

After Blair was forced to withdraw in week five, she posted to Instagram, “What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life.”

Here are all the nominations the show received for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, announced on October 26 via press release:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Earned 3 Nominations, Plus Many For its Alumni

“Dancing With the Stars” is nominated for the Competition Show of 2022, plus two season 31 contestants, Charli D’Amelio and Selma Blair, earned Competition Contestant of 2022 nominations. D’Amelio is also nominated for the Social Star of 2022.

In addition to nominations for the show and its stars, many “Dancing With the Stars” cast members earned nominations as well. They are as follows:

Overall, Jordan Peele’s film “Nope” earned the most nominations in the film categories, followed by “The Adam Project,” “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick” with five each. In the TV categories, “This Is Us” leads with six noms, followed by “Abbott Elementary” and “Grey’s Anatomy” with four each. In music, Bad Bunny earned seven nominations to have the most nominations overall for any person, show or film.

Voting is open now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Fans can vote online at VotePCA.com or on Twitter. Turbo Tuesday is November 1 where all votes cast that day count twice.

Kenan Thompson Returns as the Host

In addition to announcing the 2022 People’s Choice Awards nominees on Wednesday, the organization announced that actor, comedian and 20-year “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson will return as host for the second year in a row.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” said Thompson in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” added Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live on Tuesday, December 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on both NBC and E!. “Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.