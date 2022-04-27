Peta Murgatroyd ‘Overcome With Emotion’ In New Update

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd admitted in an Instagram story that she is “overcome with emotion” surrounding her new project. Read on to find out why and what exciting new things are on the horizon for the dancer.

Peta Says She’s ‘So Grateful’ For How Her New Project is Going

In the past year, Peta has launched a beauty line called Peta Jane Beauty, which so far consists of tanning mist and tanning mousse, but for which she has big plans moving ahead.

The line recently did a photo and video shoot, which featured Peta alongside two models, Erika Marosi and Alli Martinez. Peta got glammed up and looked absolutely incredible and she said it was a dream come true.

“It’s all happening and I’m so excited,” said Peta in an Instagram story on the set. “I have my friend doing this shoot too, so it’s exciting for us to work together on a professional level like this.”

Her friends are in question are photographers Alexander, who is based out of New York City, and Rowan Daly, who is based out of Los Angeles.

After The Shoot Wrapped, Peta Said She Was ‘Overcome With Emotion’

In another story, Peta said that the photo and video shoot could not have gone better, telling her fans, “We’ve got so much sick content, I’m so happy. The products look so bomb on these girls’ skin. Oh my god, just so stunning. We’re still going. I’ve been up since 4:15. I’m going to be here most likely 8:30, 9 o’clock, but it’s what ya gotta do.”

And in a follow-up Instagram story after the shoot wrapped, Peta thanked everyone for working so hard and said she was “overcome with emotion” over what is happening with her business.

Peta writes:

I’m feeling so grateful right now. When we wrapped the shoot today, I was overcome with emotion. I hid it well. What we accomplished in one day was insane. Thanks to my dear friends @alexandernyc @whereisrowandaly I got exactly what I wanted and needed for @petajanebeauty to take it to the next level. Everyone worked so hard to make this a success, the crew was outstanding and the models blew me away with their professionalism. Now I’m lying here on my couch feeling pretty darn good. This shoot is ticked off on my vision board!

Peta Jane Beauty recently won the Best Self Tanner Award at the 2022 New You Beauty Awards. On the beauty line’s Instagram account, Peta wrote, “WE WON!! Thank you @newyoumedia. It is an absolute honor to win an award for BEST SELF TANNER. All of us at @PetaJaneBeauty are committed to delivering the most exclusive tanning experience to all of you, and we promise that this award is just the beginning of our journey together.”

Peta also revealed in an Instagram Q&a that she and her husband, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their son, Shai, will probably not be taking any family vacations this year because of how busy she is with Peta Jane Beauty.

“I’m just so into work right now, I’m really like full steam ahead, this year’s gonna be really big,” said Peta.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney+.

