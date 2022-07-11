Peta Murgatroyd Pens Sweet Love Letter to Maks Chmerkovskiy Amid IVF Journey

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd celebrated her anniversary with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, by penning a sweet letter to him on Instagram.

Murgatroyd shared a video from the couple’s wedding alongside the note.

“The Hora,” she wrote. “No Jewish wedding is complete without the Hora, or chair dance. In this tradition, a few strong and brave guests hoist the bride and groom high above the crowd on chairs to the infectious sounds of ‘Hava Nagila.'”

Murgatroyd went on to wish Chmerkovskiy a happy fifth anniversary.

Murgatroyd Would Marry Chmerkovskiy Again

The couple has been married for five years.

“I would do it again 1000x over just to feel this joy again,” she wrote. “I love you and although I forgot last year I hope this year I can make it up to you. Marry me again?”

For his part, Chmerkovskiy shared a video of the couple and their son, Shai, sharing a sundown dinner on the beach.

“Trying to do these as often as possible,” he wrote. “Very healing. Especially accompanied by neighbor’s 90s house mix.”

Murgatroyd & Chmerkovskiy Are Hoping to Conceive

Murgatroyd recently opened up to People Magazine about suffering three miscarriages over the course of two years, as she’s been trying to get pregnant with her second child.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told People.

Since then, Murgatroyd has announced that she is undergoing IVF and keeping fans updated on her journey.

Murgatroyd shared a video of her egg retrieval day on Instagram.

“The night before was a disaster,” Murgatroyd shared with fans. “Maks was in New York finishing a job and had a flight booked that evening to get back to LA to be with me, and drive me in for the egg retrieval. His flight was CANCELED! Not rebooked, but completely canceled.”

She added, “Normally this wouldn’t be an issue, but he was required the next morning to give his sample (a fresh sample) to fertilize the eggs. The first flight he could get landed at 9 am and I was due in surgery at 9 am.”

She said that she told her husband he needed to find a way to be there for her, and he did end up arriving on time for the end of the appointment.

The couple has said they are hopeful and may even try for twins.

“I wasn’t able to get anymore footage inside the operating room and post surgery,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Butttt…. We got 40 eggs from 27 follicles!!! I cried when he told me the number.”

She shared that her doctor was “thrilled” and “couldn’t believe” the number.

“Now we wait and watch them grow!” she wrote. “I am hopeful and cannot wait to expand our family. I also know this is just the beginning so I’m not letting myself get carried away.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

