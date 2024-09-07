Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Big News With Fans

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast members Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are starting their own show! The ballroom pros along with their three sons, Shai, Rio, and Milan, will be featured in the upcoming “Maks & Peta Show,” which will be available on YouTube.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE !!!!!!!” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram video on September 6. “You’ve asked for it, you got it! This is the most intimate look into our family life as we let cameras into our home. This is the MAKS & PETA Show and we cannot wait to share our family with you next Friday …but in the meantime here is a teaser of our season,” she continued.

“We are so grateful for each and every one of you and we hope this show brings you joy and a lotta laughs,” she added.

The first episode of “The Maks and Peta Show” will be available on YouTube on September 13.

The ‘Maks and Peta Show’ Will Feature Some Guest Appearances

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy seem really excited for their new family show.

“From the dance floor to their personal lives, watch as Maks and Peta navigate the highs and lows of their careers, balancing the demands of their professional dance projects with the joys and challenges of family life. Follow them as they prepare for high-stakes performances, welcome a new baby into the mix, and share intimate moments from their home,” reads the show’s description on YouTube.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy will also have some guest stars, including their “celebrity friends and fellow dancers.”

It’s a “must-watch for fans of dance, reality TV, and anyone who wants an inside look at the lives of two of the dance world’s biggest stars,” the description concludes.

Additionally, the couple will share some very personal moments, including the birth of their son, Milan.

Fans Reacted to Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Announcement on Social Media

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been working on this new show for at least a few months now.

“Why now?” Chmerkovskiy says in a promo for the new show. “Because we have so much life happening and it’s such a everyday craziness,” he added. The video shows clips of Chmerkovskiy dancing, Murgatroyd working, laughs, tears, and everything in between.

“It’s just been an emotional roller coaster, honestly, to say the least,” Murgatroyd says in the video, wiping tears from her eyes.

Fans of the ballroom pros are really excited for this new chapter and reacted in the comments section of the couple’s joint Instagram post.

“I love your family. Peta you are the best and most authentic person,” one person wrote.

“Omg!!! THIS I will watch!! I’m so excited!!!” someone else added.

“Omg I can’t wait. I love watching your videos. Your wife is so funny, so sweet, so beautiful, I can’t get enough of her videos. She’s hilarious. Counting down the days,” a third comment read.

“After seeing this sneak peek, you are making us wait another week. How cruel! LOL, I definitely will be watching,” a fourth Instagram user said.

