Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Celebrate End of an Era

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are celebrating their son’s sixth birthday, which Murgatroyd says is the end of an era.

In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd, 36, said happy birthday to her son, Shai, and said goodbye to the era of him being in the “early years.”

“My favorite boy is 6!” she wrote. “Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over. I made Shai promise though that he won’t get any bigger than 6….I said I will still throw you birthday parties each year but you have to stay this way forever. He said ‘Ok Mummy.’ Life is short, I want to sit in these precious moments forever.”

Chmerkovskiy is ‘So Proud’ of Shai

Chmerkovskiy, 42, made his own Instagram post in honor of their son, saying happy birthday to the “kind, smart, beautiful, and incredibly funny” boy.

“You’ve been an amazing part of our life with @petamurgatroyd and we are so proud of the boy you’re growing up to be,” he wrote. “I know these 6 years flew by but I’ve experienced so much happiness just from being around you, so much emotion I’ve never felt before and I will always be there for you for as long as I live.”

The dancer went on to say the bond between the two is “unlike anything” he’s ever experienced, adding that it is “achingly beautiful.”

“This day is one of my favorite days every single year,” he wrote. “I love you beyond words!”

Chmerkovskiy & Murgatroyd Have Been Married Since 2017 & Are Hoping to Grow Their Family

According to Us Weekly, Chmerkovksiy and Murgatroyd first met in 2009 on Broadway and began dating three years later when dancing as professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” Chmerkovskiy proposed in 2015, and the couple tied the knot in 2017.

They welcomed Shai in January 2017, and they hope to continue growing their family in the future. In 2022, the couple opened up about a failed IVF cycle after revealing they went through multiple miscarriages.

Murgatroyd revealed to ET Online that she went through a miscarriage in 2022 while Chmerkovskiy was stuck in Ukraine. She later reflected on that during a November 2022 episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast “Burke In the Game.”

“I was on the floor, I was so weak that I couldn’t open the fridge door,” Murgatroyd recalls, adding that Shai was home with her.

The dancer added that she thought she was “dying” while she was sick, which led her to call Chmerkovskiy and ask him what to do. After an ambulance ride, the doctor at the hospital told Murgatroyd that she had been pregnant.

“It was the worst. And I didn’t realize I had just had a miscarriage at home,” she added. “I thought I’d just had my period, but it was a miscarriage.”

Murgatroyd shared that she has experienced three miscarriages and one failed round of IVF.

“We still want a family that’s bigger than what we are,” Chmerkovskiy told E! News in October 2022. “We are still going to continue attempts and we’ll see what happens, regardless of the fact that we’re going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be. This is not over for us.”

