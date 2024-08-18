Peta Murgatroyd Had a Serious Talk With Maks Chmerkovskiy

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, might be thinking about adding to their family — by way of adoption.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on August 11, someone asked Murgatroyd if she and Chmerkovskiy would ever adopt. She admitted that she and her husband have already had a preliminary conversation about the idea.

“A couple of you guys are asking about adoption. You know what? You read my mind,” Murgatroyd said.

“I did bring this up to Maks not too long ago. Just for the sheer fact of, I want to say saving a child. We spoke about a Ukrainian girl. I think that would be—I’m not saying this is going to happen—I’m saying we just started the conversation,” she continued.

“That would be really special and would change a life and I think that it’s an option. We just need to feel out how three kids feels first, I guess. But, having a full house feels right, I got to say. And I feel like if we’re in a position to be able to have another, then why not?” she concluded.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to three boys, Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and Milan, 1 month.

Peta Murgatroyd Doesn’t Think She Wants to Get Pregnant Again

Earlier in her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd said that she would love to have a baby girl but that she doesn’t think that she wants to put her body through another pregnancy.

“You guys know I want a girl. You guys know I would love to have a little girl here. But, guys. I could not fathom doing this again,” Murgatroyd said. “Like, I don’t mean that in a horrible way. Just, like, I did back to back. I literally got pregnant three months after giving birth. The first time I could get pregnant, I got pregnant. So, my body is just like ‘F U’ pretty much, so. Excuse my French. But please, let’s get back to some sort of normality a little bit,” she added.

“In saying that, I think about doing this again and I’m like, ‘yeah one more time. I can do it.’ And then I’m like, ‘heck no!’ I’m good. I got three boys. Like c’mon. Relax,” she said.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Previously Opened Up About Wanting to Be a ‘Girl Dad’

Murgatroyd isn’t the only one in the family that wanted to add a baby girl to the brood. In fact, Chmerkovskiy has previously opened up about wanting to be a “girl dad.”

While trying to conceive their second child, Chmerkovskiy told ET that he was ready for a daughter.

“I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad,” he said in 2020.

“If it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my Shai?’ Maybe a little girl will be different?” he added.

Chmerkovskiy found out that answer when baby Rio joined the family in June 2023. A little over a year later, Milan made them a family of five (not counting their dog, Hachi).

