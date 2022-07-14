Former ‘DWTS’ Pro ‘Breathed a Sigh of Relief’ at Season 31 News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd reacted to the news that Alfonso Ribeiro, Mirrorball champion, actor and host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” would be joining the ballroom competition as co-host for season 31.

“@therealalfonsoribeiro when you told me this news I breathed a sigh of relief,” Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories. “YOU were made for this job and I’m soooo happy that you finally get the opportunity to shine on the @dancingwiththestars stage once again. You deserve this and I know you will bring your best to make the show amazing.”

She added, “I can’t wait to see what you do! I’m rooting for you!”

Murgatroyd left the dance competition after 10 years ahead of season 30 of the show. At the time, she posted on Instagram to tell her fans that she was focusing on other things rather than “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ribeiro Joined as Co-Host

Ribeiro is set to join current host, Tyra Banks, in the ballroom.

“The news is out!” Ribeiro tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS.”

Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Tyra Banks in the ballroom. Ribeiro has been a fan-favorite winner to get the position of host on the show since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired ahead of season 29. He won the Mirrorball trophy in 2014 and has been the host of ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a press release. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Excited

Witney Carson, who was partnered with Ribeiro when he was on the show, is also stoked about the news. She posted a video of her and Ribeiro dancing during their time on the show alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age),” Carson wrote. “How grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together.. I was just a baby at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up.”

The official announcement of the cast for season 31 is yet to come.

According to Insider Kristyn Burtt, the cast will be officially revealed to the public on September 8, 2022. There has been no news about which of the professional dancers will be returning to the show, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

