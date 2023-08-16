Peta Murgatroyd Talks Baby No. 3

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Peta Murgatroyd said she wants to have a third baby.

She and her husband, former “DWTS” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their second son, Rio, seven weeks ago. But Murgatroyd said that if she gets her wish, baby number three will complete their family.

“I would so have another one and hopefully, you know, we get a girl,” she said via Instagram Stories during a question and answer session on August 16. “But now, you know, Rio is seven weeks. I am not going to even think about that right now but if it happens, it happens and that would be amazing.”

Murgatroyd, 37, and Chmerkovskiy, 43, have two children together: 6-year-old Shai and newborn Rio.

The dancer said she didn’t plan for their sons to be six years apart.

“We basically tried for two years,” the Australian native said. “I had three miscarriages and one failed IVF. I really thought the IVF was going to work but it didn’t.”

But then Murgatroyd said a miracle happened when they stopped doing in vitro fertilization.

“And then [I] got pregnant naturally the month after I stopped IVF,” the star explained. “Isn’t that always the way?”

How They Picked Rio’s Name

Murgatroyd said she and her husband didn’t choose Rio’s name until the month before he was born.

“I found Rio months before we decided to use it,” she explained via Instagram Stories on August 16. I saw it, didn’t think much of it.”

The dancer didn’t think her husband was going to like the name.

“I thought it was cute but I didn’t think, “Wow, that’s it,” until it was maybe a month before he came,” she said. We were in the kitchen late at night going through names … and Maks said what about Rio?”

“And it was still in the back of my mind but it wasn’t something that I thought he would love and we both just kinda went yeah, that’s amazing,” she continued. “We love this now. That’s it. Rio John. John is for my dad. And yeah, it was over a steak dinner in the kitchen.”

Is Murgatroyd Coming Back to ‘DWTS’?

Murgatroyd didn’t say if she was going to come back to “Dancing With the Stars” when she answered a question about her possible return.

“I would love that. I want to get back to dance,” she said about gracing ABC’s ballroom again.

I want to get back to what I do best.”

Murgatroyd said she’ll be okay no matter what happens.

“But we’ll see,” she said. “We’ll see what happens. If not, it’s okay too.”

The only celebrity who has been confirmed for season 32 of “DWTS” is “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. Normally around this time, ABC starts to confirm which stars will participate in the new season to drum up anticipation for the series — which debuts in the fall.

But the strikes in Hollywood might have affected “DWTS,” even though it’s unscripted.

“I have never seen it this dry for unscripted. I know many people who have not worked in three to four months. I know people who haven’t worked since December,” a member of the Editors Guild told The Hollywood Reporter.