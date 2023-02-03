Peta Murgatroyd Shares ‘Candid’ Photos at 20 Weeks Pregnant

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared some photos from her 20th week of pregnancy on February 2, 2023.

In the photo gallery, which Murgatroyd uploaded to Instagram, Murgatroyd poses with silly faces for the camera with her baby bump on full display. She captioned the photos simply, “Candids. #20weekspregnant.”

The photos gained a lot of love in the comment section.

“You’re so hot,” Murgatroyd’s husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, commented.

Jenna Johnson wrote that she was “obsessed” with the photos. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced the news that they were expecting on January 13, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd shared that she and her husband had been planning on going through one more round of IVF before maybe giving up on having a second child.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” she wrote.

Murgatroyd Is Keeping the Baby’s Sex a Secret

In an interview with E! News, Murgatroyd shared that she and Chmerkovskiy will likely keep the baby’s sex a secret, though they do know.

The couple were trying for their second baby for three years. They have one son, Shai, who is six years old.

In early January 2023, just days before Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, were set to announce their pregnancy, Murgatroyd revealed that she began to bleed and was sure she was having a miscarriage.

She added that she “said goodbye” to her baby overnight that night.

“I was expecting the worst news because that was exactly what I had been throguh before,” Murgatroyd said. “It was like, ‘This can’t be happening again. This cannot be happening.’ Because further along, it’s a different type of miscarriage. I didn’t even want to imagine waht was going to be next for me.”

She was told by her doctor the next day that the bleeding was “very normal.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy Were ‘Skeptical’ About Their Pregnancy

Murgatroyd previously revealed the couple has gone through three miscarriages, so they were unsure if their pregnancy would be viable. For them, that meant waiting until well into the second trimester before announcing that they were expecting a new baby.

She and Chmerkovskiy decided to wait because they were “skeptical” that the pregnancy would be viable, she told People.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF in an Instagram post.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.