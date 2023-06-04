Peta Murgatroyd Shares Baby Bump Update As She ‘Cherishes These Next Few Days’

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is set to welcome her second son with fellow “DWTS” entertainer and husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, very soon. As she awaits her due date, the pregnant dancer shared a baby bump update and a sweet caption via social media that fans will not want to miss.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy had a difficult time getting to this point. The couple already has one son, Shai, but adding a second child to their family was much more challenging than they had anticipated. After a long journey with infertility and IVF, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer admitted she had started working on letting go of the hope she would have a second child. In January, she announced via Instagram, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven.” The pregnancy came as a shock to the couple, and it happened shortly before they were slated to try IVF one more time. Now, Murgatroyd has shared she had one of her last doctor appointments before her due date, and she had to bid a tearful farewell to Chmerkovskiy as he relocates to Napa part-time for his new show with his brother, “Savor After Hours.” All of this seems to have Murgatroyd feeling all the feels, as she took to Instagram to share some sweet thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Is Reflecting on Her Long Journey

On June 1, Murgatroyd showed off a recent baby bump photo on her Instagram page. She was nude, but also positioned carefully so as to hide the essentials while prominently displaying her baby bump. In her caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum addressed her baby. “Growing you in my belly after 2 and a half years of waiting for you = 🥹🌈💙.” She added, “Cherishing these next few days until you’re earth side with us my baby boy.” Murgatroyd credited the photographer, stylist, hair, and makeup professionals who helped with the photo shoot, and she credited Chmerkovskiy as “Donor.”

Murgatroyd received a lot of love in response to her post, along with a fun comment from her husband. “Absolutely love doing the donnoring [sic] with you! Also, you’re super hot and I can’t wait for your tenant to get evicted already, but also please keep cheffing.”

Murgatroyd Received a Lot of Love from ‘DWTS’ Fans & Friends

Murgatroyd’s post garnered about 50,000 likes and 600 comments quickly after it was shared. Her sister-in-law, and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Jenna Johnson admitted she was crying and noted Murgatroyd was “so beautiful.”

Former “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Hannah Brown commented, “Gah you are stunning and glowing! So happy for you! Sweet baby is so lucky to have you as mama!”

“This is so gorgeous and I can’t wait for you all to have that fam of 4 feeling,” added former contestant Ginger Zee.

Other “DWTS” pros like Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Sasha Farber added comments indicating they were blown away by Murgatroyd’s post as well. Some people criticized Murgatroyd for the semi-revealing style of the photo, but the majority of those who commented gushed over the dancer.

“You are gorgeous!!! Most beautiful pic showing what [the] female body is capable of. Don’t let the naysayers get to you,” encouraged one person.

“Absolutely gorgeous. The beauty of the life growing inside you and the happiness and glow you have, an incredible gift. A miracle of giving life. Congratulations to you, Max & Shai. Beautiful family,” added another.