Peta Murgatroyd’s Former DWTS Partner Calls Her ‘Very Beautiful’

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Vernon Davis said that he found Peta Murgatroyd “very beautiful” when he worked with her on the show. During an interview with Cheryl Burke on the August 19 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Davis was asked what his first impression of Murgatroyd was.

“I thought she was very beautiful,” he responded. “I was like, Wow, I get a chance to work with this beautiful girl. And when I met her, I thought she was going to be easy on me. But she was tough. Oh, she was tough,” he added.

Murgatroyd and Davis finished the season in 11th place out of 15 couples.

Vernon Davis Previously Compared Being Partnered With Peta Murgatroyd to Winning a Super Bowl

After meeting his “Dancing With the Stars” partner for the first time, Davis was super excited.

“She’s the most unbelievable person I’ve ever met. She’s very patient, she’s a good teacher and just one of those types of people that you want to be around all the time,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail. Davis went on to say that Murgatroyd was a “joy to be around.”

“We have so much fun in rehearsal. We joke, we play, but most importantly, we take care of business,” he added.

On September 14, 2020, Vernon called Murgatroyd “the BEST partner ever” in their first official Instagram post of the season.

After his elimination, Davis took to Instagram to share a tribute to his dance teacher.

“The favorite part of being a dancer. Thanks @petamurgatroyd. I’m going to miss being your partner. #teamdavisisdancing for life,” he captioned a post.

Vernon Davis Thinks He Was Eliminated too Soon

Davis had a great time on “Dancing With the Stars,” but he does think that his time in the competition was cut short.

“When I got eliminated, I got emotional because I was shocked because I felt like I should have been there. Absolutely. Because I’m not a dancer,” Davis said on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“And what I did was impressive. I mean everyone thought it was impressive, and especially people who know me, Like I came a long way with learning learning something I didn’t know how to do, and it meant a lot to me to be there. Like, I wanted to win. I wanted to I want to keep going,” he added.

On the night of his elimination, Davis talked about his time on the show possibly coming to an end.

“Last week I was in the bottom two. The only thing I could think of was ‘What if I’m done? This is my last dance,'” he said as part of his package, according to People magazine. After his dance, the feedback he got from the judges wasn’t too reassuring.

“I would give you a 10 for joy every single time, there’s just a beauty about you that exudes. However, from a technical standpoint, it’s a cardinal sin in cha-cha with heel leads,” judge Derek Hough told him.

