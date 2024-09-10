Peta Murgatroyd Involved in Car Accident in California

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd was involved in a multi-car accident on Monday, September 9.

Her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shared the news on his Instagram Stories, along with videos from the scene of the crash. It’s unknown if Chmerkovskiy was in the car at the time of the accident.

“I’m already crying,” Murgatroyd said, covering her mouth and leaning into her husband. Chmerkovskiy filmed their family car, which appeared to be hit from behind, causing it to hit the car in front of it.

“This is our car,” he said. “This is somebody’s car that smashed into our car,” he continued, filming a car behind the couple’s SUV. He then filmed another car that was across the street near the sidewalk. “This is somebody’s car that smashed into this car that smashed into our car, that smashed into the front,” he said.

“So, Peta’s okay. Everybody’s fine,” he added. He then asked if his wife was okay. She responded that she has “some sort of whiplash.” It does not appear as though any of the three Chmerkovskiy kids were involved.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Went to Get Peta Murgatroyd a Rental Car

After the accident, Chmerkovskiy went to get a rental car. He joked that he was going to get Murgatroyd a minivan to drive.

“So, I’m over here picking up a rental, cuz baby girl is in the shop and she’s going to be there for a while, seems like. But, I was thinking, to surprise the mrs. with one of these bad boys,” he said, filming a white minivan behind him. “Minivan. I mean, spacious, roomy car. The doors? They go sideways like Rolls Royce life or something like that, you know what I mean? We can make it a thing,” he continued.

Chmerkovskiy then filmed the inside of the rental car. “It’s roomy. Spacious. What do you guys think? To minivan or not to minivan?” he asked. He also put a poll on the photo with two options to answer the question, “Are we doing it?” The first possible response was “absolutely.” The second option read, “Why you gotta do this to her?”

At the time of this writing, 60% of people responded, “Absolutely!”

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Recently Announced Their Own Show

A little more than a week after Murgatroyd announced that she wouldn’t be competing on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars,” she and her husband revealed that they’ve filmed their own show.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE !!!!!!!” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram video on September 6. “You’ve asked for it, you got it! This is the most intimate look into our family life as we let cameras into our home. This is the MAKS & PETA Show and we cannot wait to share our family with you next Friday …but in the meantime here is a teaser of our season,” she continued.

“The Maks & Peta Show” will be available for viewing on YouTube and premieres on September 13. The show will feature some guest appearances from the couple’s famous friends, including pals from “Dancing With the Stars.”

