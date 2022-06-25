Peta Murgatroyd ‘Taken Aback’ by Fans

On June 21, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed in an emotional interview with People that she has suffered three miscarriages in the past two years, one while her husband, fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine filming the Ukrainian version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

After going public with her story, Peta posted a follow-up message because she was so “taken aback” by the response.

Peta Said The Response Has Been ‘Overwhelming’

In an Instagram story to her fans, Peta said that this has been quite a journey, but she is “so glad” to finally speak out about her experiences.

“What a day, guys. What a week. What a year, even. I’m so glad that this is finally out. I can finally just share this and not keep this is in anymore,” said Peta.

She continued, “Just reading everybody’s comments, DMs and personal text messages has been overwhelming, to say the least. I’m totally taken aback by the amount of compassion and love and you guys have just been so wonderful, thank you.”

She went on to say that she has been reading through everyone’s experiences in messages and comments and she “cannot believe how common” miscarriages are.

“[Miscarriage] is just not spoken about enough and I did not realize that until I started speaking myself,” said the dancer.

She Said ‘Selfishly’ She Wants to Keep The Conversastion Going Because It is Helping Her Heal

Peta said that opening up like this and hearing from all of these other women who have been through similar experiences has been so healing for her.

“Honestly, I want to keep talking about this because this is helping me — selfishly, this is healing me as I speak,” said Peta.

She said that for a long time, she didn’t to talk about any of this because she was afraid of people being judgmental, but now she has realized how many people she might be able to help by speaking out.

“I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t want the judgment of people, honestly, but then I realized how many more people that I could actually be helping by speaking out and that kind of took over in my mind and I kind of just let everything else kind of fade away,” said Peta.

She added that she normally would “never, ever share this type of information” because she’s a “pretty private person,” but once she started talking about it, “it was just like a faucet.”

“I just couldn’t stop speaking because it made me feel so good,” said Peta.

She finished by putting up a text note to her fans that reads:

Thank you to everyone sharing their stories with me. I cried reading all of them throughout the day. Gosh, I am blown away by how strong we are as women. I don’t want these momens to define me or ‘scar’ me, but I know that by sitting in my feelings, accepting what happened and releasing this to the world, I will ultimately heal and be able to move forward knowing this is just one of many chapters in my book of life. Thank you again, I love you guys. Truly. Your support means the world to me.

She also told her followers that the reason she was lying down while filming her Instagram story was because she had just done her first egg retrieval surgery.

“I have just done my egg retrieval two days ago and it was kind of wild and I’m going to be sharing everything leading up to that along the way this week, so I’m excited for you guys to see this journey, but like my stomach is — I came out of surgery looking four, five months pregnant, that’s how swollen I was. It was wild,” said Peta.

Indeed, this week she shared a couple of videos showing herself starting hormone injections in preparation for egg retrieval and in-vitro fertilization. She told People in her interview that she and Maks sought out a fertility specialist and realized that her hormones were all out of whack, so now that she knows what the problem is, her doctor thinks they could successfully have another baby with the help of IVF.

