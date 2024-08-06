Peta Murgatroyd Seen Crying 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd got emotional on social media when talking about her post-baby body.

On August 1, the ballroom pro shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “Walked into the gym for the first time and had a good cry. Body insecurities at an all time high my god. Give me a month and I’ll feel good but today is hard.”

Murgatroyd gave birth to her third son, Milan, on July 12. She and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are also parents to sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 1.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Went to the Gym Together

The day after going to the gym, Murgatroyd elaborated on how she was feeling in a series of videos that were also posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Yesterday, you might have seen, I put up that I went to the gym for the first time. Maks and I got our memberships back at Equinox and it was eye opening,” she said. She went on to thank fans for their “beautiful messages” before explaining more about how she was feeling.

“It was remarkably hard actually. And I didn’t think it was going to be that hard. Not the exercise part, well, that was hard, but, just literally the walking in and feeling like all eyes were staring at your fat stomach,” she continued.

Murgatroyd said that she “didn’t do anything different” this pregnancy, but she does feel as though she gained more weight with Milan than with Rio.

“I just felt so insecure. It was, like, debilitating,” she added. “I literally cried on the treadmill and also in the changing room. I literally could not stop my tears. It was like hormone central just came raining down on me,” she said. Murgatroyd credited her husband with being there for her during the challenging time.

Peta Murgatroyd Started Crying in a Video Posted on Social Media

In another video posted to her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd started crying. She explained that there are some days that she feels okay about her postpartum body and some days that she just doesn’t.

“It was debilitating, the amount of anxiety,” Murgatroyd said of her time at the gym the day prior. “Oh god. I didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said, as tears formed in her eyes.

“I’ve gotta go through this rollercoaster, ride it, and I know I’ll come out on the other side okay and good. It’s just, gotta go through it. Postpartum is wild,” she added. She ended the videos by saying that all of her kids are doing great and that Milan is eating “like a champ” and doing some long stretches of sleep.

Murgatroyd has gotten her pre-baby body back with relative ease for her last two pregnancies. In fact, she went back on “Dancing With the Stars” not long after giving birth to Shai and Rio. As far as season 33 goes, Chmerkovskiy previously said that his wife is hoping to compete.

“I’m not even going to tell you when it’s due because it’s ridiculous. It’s going to sound crazy. She’s somewhere in July so you know, it’s going to be, it’s going to be like, let’s see what she does now. But somehow by week four, she has an eight-pack,” Chmerkovskiy said about his wife on an interview with Sherri Shepherd in February 2024.

Murgatroyd hasn’t mentioned whether or not she will be part of the new season when it kicks off in September.

