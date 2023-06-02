Peta Murgatroyd Could Go Into Labor Early

Peta Murgatroyd shared a pregnancy update with her followers on her Instagram Stories on May 31, 2023. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro is expecting her second child with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy in mid-June, though she is thinking that her baby boy might make an early appearance.

On May 30, 2023, Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that she was heading to one of her last doctor appointments before the arrival of her newborn.

“I forgot to update you after my appointment yesterday. Everything went well. Baby boy is, which I’ve always said, measuring a week over. I believe that he’s going to come a week early,” Murgatroyd said on her Instagram Stories.

“He’s measuring, like, the 75th percentile, but his tummy is measuring way over, which is so cute to me. I, like, giggled at that,” she continued, adding, “he’s long, like Shai. Shai was like the same— 75th percentile for, like, weight, but really long.” Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Shai in 2017.

“So, I think this baby is coming a little sooner than expected,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Was Induced When She Had Shai & Hasn’t Experienced Labor

On her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd shared that she was experiencing some “shooting pains” and she appeared mildly concerned that it could mean the start of labor.

“Interesting stuff happened this morning. I’m getting shooting pains now. I never experienced any contractions, nothing, no pain with Shai, nothing,” she continued.

“I had to hold the wall this morning,” Murgatroyd said, saying that she had to brace herself up using the wall because the pain was so intense. The pregnant dancer said the pain didn’t feel like a contraction but more like “shooting, stabbing pains.”

Murgatroyd called her doula for advice and was told that the feelings are totally normal and that it likely means that the baby is moving down to the birth canal. While this is a good thing, Murgatroyd is hoping that the baby doesn’t come just yet—Chmerkovskiy recently left home for Napa where he and his brother will be doing a show called Savor After Hours through the summer.

“I’m doing nothing for the rest of the day. My doula told me I have to rest,” Murgatroyd said. She said that she called Chmerkovskiy and told him to stay close to his phone—just in case.

Peta Murgatroyd Is Hoping Maks Chmervkovskiy Will Be There When She Goes Into Labor

On May 28, 2023, Chmerkovskiy left his family to drive to Napa for Savor After Hours. Savor After Hours has scheduled performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, through August 2023. Although Chmerkovskiy is just hours away, he will be performing two shows per night most days, which will make traveling to be with his wife when she goes into labor a bit tricky.

Nevertheless, Murgatroyd is determined to keep her little one inside a bit longer. On June 1, 2023, she gave fans an update on her Instagram Stories.

“Quick little update. No birth yet. Thank God. I really do want him to stay in because I really want Maks there,” Murgatroyd said in a video. “I’m gonna cross my legs and he has to stay. What can I tell you? Right now, I still feel the pains. It’s weird. It’s like they come more when I lie down. Maybe it’s because I’m resting and that’s when he can kinda like, do his thing,” she continued, adding, “I’m just really gonna take it easy for the next two weeks.”

