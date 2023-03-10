Why Peta Murgatroyd Says It Can Be ‘Tricky’ When DWTS Pros Date Each Other

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is weighing in on Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s divorce as well as rumors that one of them has started seeing another cast member.

In a March 2023 interview with The U.S. Sun, Murgatroyd said it would be “tricky” if Slater started dating another “Dancing With the Stars” cast member.

“It’s tricky when people switch and alternate between cast members,” Murgatroyd shared when asked if Slater was dating another professional dancer on the cast. “I don’t know about that one, but I guess we’ll find out.”

The question came after rumors that one of the newly divorced professional dancers was moving on with another member of the cast, though that rumor has not been confirmed by any party.

Murgatroyd Applauded Slater & Farber For Their Professionalism

In the interview, Murgatroyd said it’s amazing that Slater and Farber have been able to work so closely together even though they’re going through a divorce. The couple is currently on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour together, and they perform at least one number together.

“They’re doing great,” she told the outlet. “[The divorce] was very amicable. They’re very professional. They’re both some of my best friends here and, you know, I think we just all wish them both the best separately. And I think they’re very happy and I think it’s the best thing.”

She also said that they are both great at “separating work and personal,” adding that they are all still friends.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros officially called it quits in August 2022. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay or receive spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”

The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

Farber Has Updated His Fans During the Divorce

Though Slater has stayed pretty quiet on social media since the divorce became public, Farber has spent time updating his fans.

In an Instagram Story after the divorce filing was announced, Farber shared some of his thoughts.

“Things in life don’t always work out, but it’s important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving,” he wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji.

After the divorce was made public, Farber posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “Living the Dream!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday.”

Though neither have publicly commented on their split at the time of writing, Slater did say the two would be “friends for life after the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. That night, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line and praised Farber.

The two have one number that they perform together on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, which has led some fans to hoping they’ll get back together.

“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of a video of the couple in February, which showed him and Slater dancing in pink outfits during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” live tour date. Many fans took to the comments to say they’d love for the two to at least date again.