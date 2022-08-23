DWTS Pro Issues Plea to Fans: ‘Please Stay With Me’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is asking fans to stick by her and give her love and support as she goes through the IVF process.

In June 2021, the ballroom dancer shared her story with People magazine, opening up about suffering miscarriages while trying to conceive her second child with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“When? Why me? Why can’t I have another child when it was so easy in the past? All of these questions just really bothered me and that’s what brought me to finally see a specialist,” Murgatroyd recalled. She underwent some testing and was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Her doctors have advised her to try IVF and she has been candid in sharing the journey with fans.

On August 22, 2022, she shared an important update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murgatroyd Is Preparing for Her Transfer

Over the past few weeks, Murgatroyd has shared videos of herself getting injections, going for ultrasounds, and just about everything in between. She is at the point where the transfer of her fertilized egg is going to take place, and she’s documenting what she’s going through and sharing some of the moments with fans on social media.

“I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post.

“I cleared my mind at the beach. The beach is my healing ground. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive,” she added.

She went on to call the experience “wild” and to ask fans for their love.

“I’m still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love,” she wrote.

Fans Have Been Very Supportive of Murgatroyd on Her Journey

So many people have let Murgatroyd know that they are thinking of her as she takes the next steps in the IVF process. Many have also been in her shoes and can relate to what she’s going through, so those words of encouragement have been coming through on social media as well.

Several fans left messages on Murgatroyd’s “Transfer Day Part 1” post to wish her the best. Many said they were sending “prayers” and “baby dust.”

“Sending lots of prayers your way!!” one person wrote.

“Peta & Max Praying for you! And sending baby dust too!!” someone else added.

“Seeing you and your family surrounded with loving support. May all be well and as it is best you each of you. Thank you for your generosity and taking us with you on this journey and letting us have a peek into your life,” a third person said.

“Praying for you! I’ve been through this and I know all these emotions so well. May you and your beautiful family be blessed,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Leah Remini Skips Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Igniting Rumors of a Major Fall Out