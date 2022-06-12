Ex-DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Sends Strong Message to Fans

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared a message with fans about asking her for photos in public during an Instagram question and answer session.

One fan asked if Murgatroyd was okay when they asked her for photos when they see her in public.

“I’m super chill about that stuff…but I’m not chill when it comes to my son,” she wrote on Instagram. “He doesn’t do pictures, as in…we don’t want him in photos so please don’t ask.”

Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have one son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, who they welcomed in January 2017.

Murgatroyd Is Ready for Baby Number 2

During the question and answer session, Murgatroyd shared that she is ready to have a second child.

When a fan asked “More babies?!”, Murgatroyd responded, “Working on it :) in fact we just worked on it lol… No seriously, you all will get some info coming at you soon about our family.”

She later shared a video on her Instagram Stories that was sponsored by the company Modern Fertility. Fans have noted in the past that when a pro is sponsored by the company, they often announce a pregnancy in the coming weeks or months.

One fan asked if Murgatroyd was “dying” for “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson to have a baby.

“Yessssss OMG they would make beautiful babies @jennajohnson @valentin ….. and Shai needs a cousin,” she wrote in response to the question.

Johnson and Val have been married since April 2019.

Murgatroyd recently “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess’s baby shower.

“This day couldn’t have been more beautiful!” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram on June 8, 2022. “@Sharnaburgess was showered in the most perfect way. The morning was truly magical with a ladies lunch and then we ended the chaos of all the families and kids coming to join.”

She added, “I couldn’t be happier for you my love, you and @brianaustingreen are soul mates and this baby boy is destined for greatest with both of you as his parents. I felt so honored to be a part of your special day. We have waited so long for this day to come.”

Murgatroyd Defended Her Parenting Decisions

In a group of Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd shared photos of her son getting his hair cut off and styled into a shorter style. She said that she and her son were both “over” the long hair after spending 20 minutes a night working on it.

She added that she has had to defend her son against people who told her he shouldn’t have long hair because he’s a boy. She wanted her followers to know that those people had nothing to do with his hair being cut.

“Please know this decision wasn’t made to satisfy the long hair/girl hair haters on here. He made the decision on his own when he was ready,” she said.

She also took the time to offer some parenting advice.

“How to deal with parenting differences (what do u do?)” one person asked her.

She added, “You have to go into the bedroom, close the door behind you and work it out NOT in front of the children. They should only see their parents present a united front.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

